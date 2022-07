A UCLA study shows selected patients with appendicitis who have outpatient antibiotic management can avoid surgery and hospitalization, it was announced Wednesday. Dr. David Talan, professor of emergency medicine and of medicine/infectious diseases at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, is the co-principal investigator of the study that recommends the decision on how to approach an appendicitis procedure should be considered between patient and doctor.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 32 MINUTES AGO