Why cruising in California is getting support from state lawmakers

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A bipartisan show of support for car cruising in California was passed in the State Assembly last month, part of a push to encourage officials and law enforcement to celebrate the automotive activity.

ACR 176 was first introduced in April by Assemblymember Luz Rivas and was passed by the State Assembly in June. The resolution text says it is to “celebrate the history and culture of cruising.”

As with many items presented to the State Assembly, this resolution explains the context of cruising (“the custom of leisurely driving on urban boulevards in dropped and dolled-up vehicles”) and details why it is important to protect (“car clubs are often engaged with their communities”).

The resolution cites the more famous cruising locations in the state, including areas of Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco.

In Fresno, cruising is not illegal – but it has caused traffic build-ups and attracted other attention which has forced police officers to leave other calls. That prompted efforts last year for city leaders to collaborate with car clubs to create designated cruising events. This resolution aims to ensure that officials and law enforcement “work with local car clubs to conduct safe cruising events.”

Support for ACR 176 grew substantially after it was introduced. The resolutions’ online history shows a change in the coauthors, now listing 73 state assembly members on the list from both Democratic and Republican parties.

Included are Fresno-area Assemblymembers Dr. Joaquin Arambula and Jim Patterson. Assemblymember Patterson’s office did not provide a statement detailing why he supported the resolution, but Assemlymember Arambula wrote that he is proud to be one of the co-authors.

“I deeply appreciate the history and culture of cruising, which is cherished and enjoyed by so many people including the Chicano community,” said Arambula in a statement. “Cruising is a point of pride for many of these classic car owners and fans, and this resolution encourages local officials and law enforcement to work together to conduct safe events.”

The resolution must be approved by both the State Assembly and the State Senate before it can be official. Once approved by both, it is then filed with the secretary of state for it to take effect. It does not need to be signed by the governor.

