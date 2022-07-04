ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Why cruising in California is getting support from state lawmakers

By Dom McAndrew
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfnQs_0gUh1yW000

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A bipartisan show of support for car cruising in California was passed in the State Assembly last month, part of a push to encourage officials and law enforcement to celebrate the automotive activity.

ACR 176 was first introduced in April by Assemblymember Luz Rivas and was passed by the State Assembly in June. The resolution text says it is to “celebrate the history and culture of cruising.”

RELATED: City of Fresno collaborating with car clubs for designated street cruising

As with many items presented to the State Assembly, this resolution explains the context of cruising (“the custom of leisurely driving on urban boulevards in dropped and dolled-up vehicles”) and details why it is important to protect (“car clubs are often engaged with their communities”).

The resolution cites the more famous cruising locations in the state, including areas of Los Angeles, Sacramento, Oakland, and San Francisco.

In Fresno, cruising is not illegal – but it has caused traffic build-ups and attracted other attention which has forced police officers to leave other calls. That prompted efforts last year for city leaders to collaborate with car clubs to create designated cruising events. This resolution aims to ensure that officials and law enforcement “work with local car clubs to conduct safe cruising events.”

Support for ACR 176 grew substantially after it was introduced. The resolutions’ online history shows a change in the coauthors, now listing 73 state assembly members on the list from both Democratic and Republican parties.

Included are Fresno-area Assemblymembers Dr. Joaquin Arambula and Jim Patterson. Assemblymember Patterson’s office did not provide a statement detailing why he supported the resolution, but Assemlymember Arambula wrote that he is proud to be one of the co-authors.

“I deeply appreciate the history and culture of cruising, which is cherished and enjoyed by so many people including the Chicano community,” said Arambula in a statement. “Cruising is a point of pride for many of these classic car owners and fans, and this resolution encourages local officials and law enforcement to work together to conduct safe events.”

The resolution must be approved by both the State Assembly and the State Senate before it can be official. Once approved by both, it is then filed with the secretary of state for it to take effect. It does not need to be signed by the governor.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 68

DLM32
1d ago

So were supposed to cut emissions but it’s ok to cruise to put more emissions in the air. And they wonder why ppl don’t take them seriously about climate change. 🧐

Reply(1)
17
Tatiana Taylor-Deveraux
2d ago

Did you read the article? When I was a teen and there was literally nothing else to do, no social events for those of us under 21 who had no where to go, we "cruised". We'd cruise nearby bigger cities (a very rural area) and park, get out, meet people we wouldn't have otherwise. It was fun and innocent. If they keep it monitored ot shouldn't be an issue.

Reply
20
Rebecca N Anessa Nell
2d ago

election year and Sacramento doesn't care about anyone other than Hispanic, Black and LGBT so nobody cares if it's an issue to others

Reply(4)
16
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
randomlengthsnews.com

Gov. Newsom Takes Action to Further Restrict Ghost Guns

SACRAMENTO — Gov. Gavin Newsom June 30, signed legislation to take on the gun industry and get more guns off California streets. Gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in the U.S. This legislation directly targets the gun lobby and manufacturers that are preying on children....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Cars
State
California State
City
Sacramento, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Cars
UPI News

July 4th crowd temporarily trapped by growing California wildfire

July 5 (UPI) -- A wildfire in California continues to grow and forced dozens of people to temporarily take shelter at a Pacific Gas & Electric facility Monday night. Between 85 and 100 people had been celebrating the July 4 holiday near the border between Amador and Calaveras counties when they were forced to run from the flames, said Amador County Sheriff Gary Redman.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquin Arambula
LocalNewsMatters.org

Thousands of Californians in limbo as eviction protections end

Eviction protections for thousands of California households still waiting in line for payments from the state’s multi-billion dollar rent relief program expired Thursday. Since September 2020, the Legislature has passed and Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed four laws shielding tenants who were unable to pay rent due to COVID-19 from eviction. The most recent extension shielded tenants through June 30 who had applied for rent relief from the state’s $5 billion program by the March 31 deadline but had yet to hear back or receive payments. Those tenants can now be brought to court by their landlords.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Demonstrators block I-5 traffic in downtown Sacramento

Hundreds of demonstrators blocked lanes on Interstate 5 near J Street in downtown Sacramento on Monday. The group was protesting on the Fourth of July following the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade, according to social media. The group met at 10 a.m. at K and 14th streets before...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CalMatters

California cuts cannabis taxes to heal ailing industry

California is significantly overhauling its cannabis tax structure, including entirely eliminating a tax on growers, in an effort to boost a struggling legal industry begging for relief. The changes, which were adopted last week as part of a broader state budget agreement, will also create tax credits for some cannabis...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Lawmakers#Politics State#Vehicles#The State Assembly
thesungazette.com

Local firm to specialize in modern cave making

VISALIA – Mankind may have emerged from caves long ago but one local company is ready to engineer a contemporary version of caves and their more modern industrial cousin, tunnels. Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group, an engineering and consulting firm with an office in Visalia, has added a new...
VISALIA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Protesters March Onto I-5 Through Downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Hundreds of protesters walked onto Interstate 5 in downtown Sacramento and blocked traffic on Fourth of July morning. The protesters were part of the “Bans Off Our Bodies” march that happened at the California State Capitol earlier in the day. The protesters say they wanted to highlight the impact happening to women’s rights this Independence Day in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Many of us here are gathered to protest the religious takeover of the United States,” said Carlos Michaud, one of the protesters. Around noontime, the protesters marched up the onramp onto the freeway. A large group was then able to block traffic for a time. Traffic backed up through downtown Sacramento on both sides of I-5. Officers were eventually able to move the protesters off of the freeway. Sacramento police said the protesters eventually started moving through the streets of downtown after coming off the freeway, impacting traffic again. The group ended their march on the west steps of the State Capitol.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Free shuttle service begins for some Fresno residents

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents from Veteran’s Home, Three Palms Mobile Park, and West Park in Fresno are now receiving free shuttle services to essential locations in the area. Three Palms Mobile Park is surrounded by several freeways, but if don’t have transportation, they don’t help with day-to-day life. “The grocery store is only about […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
Reason.com

The War on Weed Continues in California, Which Supposedly Legalized Marijuana Six Years Ago

According to a recent press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Californians can sleep a little easier thanks to the brave work of federal and local cops who dismantled a criminal organization in San Diego County. Ryan L. Korner, the special agent in charge of the IRS-Criminal Investigation office in Los Angeles, says the gangsters who pleaded guilty to federal felonies last week didn't care "how their actions negatively impact innocent people, the community, or our society." Chula Vista Police Chief Roxana Kennedy says such criminals "pose a significant health and safety hazard to the public, especially our youth."
SAN DIEGO, CA
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland Empire housing affordability drops

Several factors, starting with high prices and not enough houses being built, have caused the median price of home to fall out of reach for more residents, according to a UC Riverside study. The Inland Empire, for years one of Southern California’s most affordable housing markets, may no longer be...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy