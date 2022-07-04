ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, VA

Carrollton townhome sustains moderate heat damage after fire on back porch

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
CARROLLTON, Va. - A townhome in the 160 block of Spring Grove Way sustained moderate heat damage after a fire on the porch Monday afternoon.

Firefighters from the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department and the Smithfield Volunteer Fire Department and personnel from the Isle of Wight Emergency Services responded to a report of a residential structure fire in the Benn's Grant neighborhood just after 2 p.m.

When units arrived on scene, they found found the three-story fire and smoke coming from the townhome's back porch.

A bystander was keeping the fire in check with a garden hose before firefighters arrived.

Crews brought the fire under control quickly.

The townhome sustained moderate heat damage to its trim, siding and windows.

No one was injured during this incident.

