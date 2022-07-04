ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cody Simpson CONFIRMS he's dating fellow swimmer Emma McKeon as they hold hands in Barcelona: 'A brief rendezvous in Spain with my love'

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Cody Simpson has gone 'Instagram official' with Emma McKeon.

The pair began dating several months ago after Simpson, 25, a successful singer-songwriter, ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming.

He posted a gallery of photos on Instagram on Monday of himself and fellow swimmer McKeon, 28, holding hands in Barcelona, Spain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z62oI_0gUh1V7300
Cody Simpson has gone 'Instagram official' with fellow competitive swimmer Emma McKeon. The couple are pictured holding hands in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday

'A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,' he captioned the images of the pair smiling and holding hands as they walked down the street.

Simpson's friend Karl Stefanovic, the host of Channel Nine's Today show, commented below the post: 'Happppy xx.'

It's the first time Simpson has posted about McKeon on his main Instagram feed. She has yet to share any pictures of him on her grid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ag5jp_0gUh1V7300
'A brief rendezvous in Barcelona with my love, Emma,' Simpson, 25, captioned the images of the pair smiling and holding hands as they walked down a street in Barcelona

The pair are in Barcelona while Simpson trains for the Commonwealth Games.

On Friday, the couple was seen putting on an amorous display at a local café.

Earlier that day, Simpson showcased his Adonis-like physique as he stripped down to a pair of black swimming trunks for a training session.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bImrM_0gUh1V7300
It's the first time Simpson has posted about McKeon, 28, on his main Instagram feed. She has yet to share any pictures of him on her grid 

Before their trip to Spain, Simpson and McKeon had not been seen together since they walked the red carpet at the Elvis premiere on the Gold Coast on June 4.

There were rumours the pair had quietly called it quits, but friends denied any suggestion their romance was on the rocks.

Reps for both Simpson and McKeon declined to comment but a swimming insider, who asked not to be named, said he would be 'surprised' if the couple was 'done'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KktXo_0gUh1V7300
Before their trip to Spain, Simpson and McKeon had not been seen together since they walked the red carpet at the Elvis premiere on the Gold Coast on June 4 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1noQnA_0gUh1V7300
The pair began dating several months ago after Simpson, a successful singer-songwriter, ditched his music career to focus on competitive swimming 

'As far as I know they're still on. But you hear people trying to stir up trouble in swimming circles all the time,' he said.

'People like to start rumours. In saying that, people do break up too.'

The pair are said to have first hit it off several months ago as training partners under gun coach Michael Bohl.

Simpson is hoping to turn his Olympic dream into a reality in Paris in 2024 while McKeon, who made history in Tokyo 2021 with a seven-medal haul, is looking to back up her record-breaking performance.

The pair found themselves in the middle of a reputed 'love triangle' during the Australian Championships in Adelaide, with reports claiming Kyle Chalmers deliberately bumped Simpson out of World Championship eligibility in the 100m butterfly by opting to contest the event.

However, Chalmers, who dated McKeon for several months in 2021,later disputed this, saying he had always planned to compete in that event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xenvM_0gUh1V7300
Simpson is hoping to turn his Olympic dream into a reality in Paris in 2024 while McKeon, who made history in Tokyo 2021 with a seven-medal haul, is looking to back up her record-breaking run. (Pictured: Simpson at the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide on May 18)

