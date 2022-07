Mr. Lloyd Bartley, age 87, of Tompkinsville, Kentucky passed away on Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home. He was born in Mt. Gilead on October 20, 1934, a son of the late William Carl and Helen (Hagan) Bartley. He was baptized at a young age in Mt. Gilead Creek and was a Member of the Mt. Gilead Church of Christ. Lloyd married Louise Kerr on January 28, 1954, at The Church of Christ in Celina, Tennessee.

