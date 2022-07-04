ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsburg, WV

Wellsburg’s 4th of July Oil Can Derby

By Ashley Kaiser
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LaFTo_0gUh0guN00

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)–Wellsburg celebrated the 4th of July with an American tradition, oil can racing.

People have traveled from all over the Ohio Valley to Brooke County for the event.

This year 41 crews came to compete.

Officials say this event has been going on for decades, but this year has been quite the turn out.

Head Official Fred Marino says he has been involved for 10 years and it’s the best way to spend the holiday.

It’s our annual oil can derby which had started 1946, it stopped for a few years we started it again 10 years ago. You get a car and we inspect it the size of it. Ages 8 to 14.

Fred Marino, Head Official

Marino says families and local business sponsor cars and he even helps kids get ready for the race.

Noah Graham is one of those kids.

He says this isn’t his first rodeo.

He has been working on his car everyday leading up to the derby.

I’ve been at Fred Marino’s shop all day trying to put new wheels on it get it already for today. This is my third-year racing and I do it just honestly for fun and just to be out here

Noah Graham, Brooke County

Noah says his biggest competition this year is his friend Parker.

Although this has become a tradition for some families, there are a few newcomers.

Bryson Morgan says this is his first time competing.

I’m kind of nervous but I’m mostly excited because there are some good races I saw in practice.

Bryson Morgan, Ohio County

He says he loves to watch Nascar so this is the next best thing.

Once the brake is released, it is all up to the driver to cross the finish line first.

Fans cheer on their teams as they race down the hillside.

Two cars race at a time and the winners move onto the next round.

The winner of the derby takes home the 2022 Wellsburg Oil Can Derby Cup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

A new era begins at Neely’s Grocery

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s the end of an era and the beginning of a new one for an iconic Wheeling business. Three familiar faces at Neely’s Grocery will be retiring on Wednesday. Rod Miller and his brothers Lance and Scott will be stepping back from...
WHEELING, WV
WWMT

Park in West Virginia building 'epic' pool

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTOV) — A park in West Virginia is getting ready to make a big splash next season with what officials are calling a destination pool. This is going to be an epic build for Marshall County and what we are going to build here at Grand Vue Park," said Craig White, who is the general manager at Grand View Park.
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Ohio man drowns in West Virginia's Cheat Lake on Fourth of July

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — A man drowned at Cheat Lake, West Virginia, on Monday, July 4. The victim has been identified as Thomas Burt, 37, from Martins Ferry, Ohio. Monongalia County Sheriff's Deputies say they received a report of a drowning at Cheat Lake at approximately 1:40 p.m. Authorities...
MARTINS FERRY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Pro-Roe vs. Wade protest at Heritage Port

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Heritage Port was the site of another protest regarding the overturning of Roe vs. Wade. A small crowd held signs and chanted against the decision that allows each state to decide its own abortion policy. Those who took part say they wanted to let everyone know that today is the best […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wellsburg, WV
Sports
Wellsburg, WV
Government
City
Wellsburg, WV
Brooke County, WV
Government
County
Brooke County, WV
WTRF- 7News

Pet Of The Week: Rose

Meet Rose! 8-year-old sweetheart that doesn’t have a bad bone in her body. She’s very comfortable and nice around people. Very sweet and laid back and very robust and healthy. Rose came to the Brooke County Animal Shelter, where everyone absolutely loves her, from people who took good care of her but breed her an […]
BROOKE COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Preston County native looking forward to teaching career in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School graduate and Preston County resident Bailey Olinger has been awarded an Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship. The scholarship will pay up to $10,000 per year for eligible college expenses, including tuition and fees, room and board, and textbooks. The scholarship will pay education expenses for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio man identified in July 4 Cheat Lake drowning

CHEAT LAKE, W.Va. — Officials have identified the victim of an Independence Day drowning in Cheat Lake. According to a press release sent out by the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, a reported drowning at Cheat Lake, which was originally reported as being a black juvenile male, was called in at approximately 1:40 p.m. on July 4 at the boat launch on Mon Chateau Road on Cheat Lake.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio gas station will lower price to $2.38 for one day only

A gas station in Jefferson County will offer gas at a pre-Inflation Price of $2.38/Gallon. Americans for Prosperity-Ohio (AFP-OH) will hold an event on July 7th in Steubenville to, what they call, highlight the policies contributing to skyrocketing prices that are squeezing working-class families across the Buckeye State and nationwide.   The gas station takeover will lower […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Oil Can#Vehicles#American#Wtrf7news
WTRF- 7News

4th of July festivities continue at Historic Fort Steuben

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) The 4th Of July Festivities continue tonight in Steubenville. Historic Fort Steuben is the place to be in Jefferson County Monday night. They have fun and games for the kids in their large field. Around 6 there will be a concert down at the amphitheater with three different acts and following that […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WBOY 12 News

DMV new location in Marion County opens

WHITE HALL, W.Va. – The Marion County DMV driver testing site has a new location in White Hall.  Starting Tuesday, July 5, the office is located at 2800 Middletown Commons. The previous location in Marion Square closed on Thursday. DMV agents at the new location can process vehicle titles and registration and issue and renew driver’s licenses.  […]
MARION COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Hancock County BOE has new faces and new meeting time

HANCOCK COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Hancock County Board of Education had their reorganization meeting this afternoon at the John D. Rockfeller Career Center. New members include Ed Fields, Jim Horstman, and Gerard Spencer. During the meeting they named Chris Gillette as the new Board President and Ed Fields as the VP. They also voted to […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Building is named after long-time Cadiz employee

CADIZ, Oh. (WTRF) — He was known in the small village of Cadiz as a hard-working and humble man. Thomas H. Carter was an employee of the Cadiz sewer and water treatment plant for many, many years and on Monday the facility was dedicated in his honor. His name is on the building in bold, […]
CADIZ, OH
WTRF- 7News

Honor, respect and service: The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gone, but not forgotten.  When veterans pass away their memories live on through loved ones, but there’s a special group ensuring each veteran gets a sendoff fit for their service, and that the family has a memorable final farewell.  The Moundsville Veterans Honor Guard does exactly what their name says; honor.  […]
MOUNDSVILLE, WV
whbc.com

ODOT: Route 250 Closing Kicks in on Wednesday

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The major access road to Tappan Lake Park closes starting Wednesday for just over three months. A four-and-a-half mile section of Route 250 will close from Route 800 near Dennison to Route 151 just across the Tuscarawas/Harrison County line. The entire...
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WBOY 12 News

Steak ‘N Shake to open in Star City

STAR CITY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fast food chain Steak ‘N Shake has staked a claim in north central West Virginia with a new location coming to Star City. The franchise location was originally planned to be built in 2019. Those plans fell through somewhere along the way but were picked up again recently. Star City’s […]
STAR CITY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Duck Derby takes flight at Wellsburg Wharf

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) — Even among their week-long celebration, Wellsburg still had time to launch some ducks off the dock. It was their first Kiwanis Club Duck Derby tonight, where contestants paid 10 bucks per duck. The first five ducks to cross the finish line at the 6th St. wharf won their owners some incredible […]
WELLSBURG, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Bishop reacts to recent gun violence

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — In the last few months, the nation has seen unspeakable tragedy with multiple shootings. Uvalde, Texas in May, 19 children and 2 adults were killed. This past weekend there were two shootings. One in Illinois where 7 people were killed and in Philadelphia two police officers were shot during 4th of […]
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

45K+
Followers
6K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy