ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

Garfield Center for the Arts is casting for 'The Good Doctor'

By Trish McGee
Kent County News
Kent County News
 2 days ago

CHESTERTOWN — The Garfield Center for the Arts, located at 210 High St. in downtown Chestertown, has announced audition dates for its upcoming production of the Neil Simon comedy "The Good Doctor": 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, July 12 and July 14 and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Auditions will consist of cold readings from the script.

Needed are at least two female and three male actors, but flexible casting involving a larger cast size is likely. Familiarity with the script is helpful but not necessary.

The original production of Simon’s "The Good Doctor" opened at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre on Broadway in 1973 and featured a stellar cast including Christopher Plummer, Marsha Mason, Frances Sternhagen, René Auberjonois and Barnard Hughes.

The play was a departure for Simon from his usual living room-style comedy.

He set out to celebrate the irony and droll humor of Anton Chekhov’s work by encapsulating the style within short sketches tied together by a narrator suffering from writer’s block.

In one sketch, a feisty old woman storms a bank and upbraids the manager for his gout and lack of money. In another, a crafty seducer goes to work on a wedded woman, only to realize that the woman has been in command from the first overture. And let us not forget the classic tale of a man who offers to drown himself for three rubles.

"The portraits are affectionate, the humor is infectious and the play is a lot of fun for its actors and audience," a news release states.

If anyone interested in auditioning has additional questions, email director Bonnie Hill at bonniehill@zimbracloud.com or GCA Executive Director Steven Arnold at sarnold@garfieldcenter.org.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Chestertown, MD
Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eugene O'neill
Person
Marsha Mason
Person
Steven Arnold
Person
Neil Simon
Person
Christopher Plummer
Person
Anton Chekhov
Person
René Auberjonois
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Kent County News

Kent County News

Kent County, MD
239
Followers
448
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Kent County News is a weekly newspaper published in Chestertown, Maryland. The paper is published once a week on Thursday.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/kent_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy