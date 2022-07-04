ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Woman, child dead after car-on-bicycle collision near Idaho/Nevada border

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKPOT, Nev. (CBS2) — A woman and a child were killed after their tandem bike and trailer were hit by a car, Idaho State Police reports. The...

