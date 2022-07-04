ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Century-old 4th of July tradition continues at Milwaukee County parks

By Taylor Lumpkin
 2 days ago
Families were feeling patriotic at Milwaukee County parks Monday as they celebrated the Fourth of July in style.

Whether you were young or old, big or small, there was something for everyone to enjoy this Independence Day at parks throughout Milwaukee County. It is a tradition dating back to 1911.

"I've been coming here since I was four or five years old, so I tried to carry it on. My grandparents used to bring me here when I was a kid," said George Berka.

The community-wide event had everything from bike parades, water balloon tosses, music, and more.

"We went in a parade and played games. That was really fun to me," said Lola Walsh.

"I love spending time with my family," said Nadia Watkins.

"These parks that we have in Milwaukee are a crown jewel. They make Milwaukee the crown jewel of the Midwest, " said Mayor Cavalier Johnson. "Every location I've gone to I've seen a diversity of folks from all over the city who's traveled to the parks are at the city."

For some, celebrating the Fourth of July in the parks is a tradition that will never get old.

WATCH: Nanci Nye-Casalena and Phyllis Wiegratz-Casalena say their family has been picnicking at Lake Park on the Fourth of July for 98 years.

Family has been picnicking at Lake Park on 4th of July for 98 years

"Our relatives have been picnicking here for almost 100 years. Right here, at this spot. This exact spot," said Nanci Nye-Casalena.

"We couldn't let it go. We had to keep it going just for the memory of them in their honor," said Phyllis Wiegratz-Casalena.

But most of all, it's an opportunity to set differences aside and spend time with the ones we love.

"We've got a lot of challenges in the city, a lot of challenges in the state, a lot of challenges in this country, but the red, that white, the blue, the stars, the stripes is what brings all of us together," said Johnson.

