Horry County, SC

Heavy rain, storms cause flooding in Horry County. Take a look

By Maya Brown
 2 days ago
Heavy rain and thunderstorms Monday caused significant flooding in several parts of Horry County. Some people shared photos of flooding to social media. Stock thunderstorm image

Thunderstorms on Monday caused many roads and neighborhoods in Horry County to flood.

Some social media users shared some photos of the weather and standing water in their area on their Facebook pages.

The National Weather Service in Wilmington issued a flash flood warning for Horry County early Monday. That warning was extended various times throughout the day.

Some parts of the county are still affected, including Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Garden City, Murrells Inlet and Pawleys Island, according to the weather service.

Locals and visitors in those areas should use caution as flood waters recede, meteorologists warn.

