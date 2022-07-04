ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers: Was Jeanie Buss' Recent Tweet a Veiled Shot at LeBron James?

By Eric Eulau
 2 days ago
The Lakers are in an interesting spot. They have two superstars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis, an ill-fitting running mate in Russell Westbrook, unproven young players, and rumors flying that the franchise is exploring a trade for Nets guard Kyrie Irving. Which is why the timing and message of Lakers owner Jeanie Buss was...interesting.

Buss isn't exactly in the same Twitter weight class as Mets owner Steve Cohen. She doesn't post much, but when she does, it usually involves the Lakers glory days, including Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, Buss posted how much she missed Bryant, but the wording could be construed as commentary of her franchise's marriage to LeBron James.

"I miss KB. He would understand and explain everything that I’m not allowed to. Honestly he was the greatest Laker ever. He understood team over self. Meaning your rewards would come if you valued team goals over your own then everything would fall into place. All can reply."

The statement that really stands out is understanding team over self.

Is it in reference to LeBron James and the agency ran by his close friend Rich Paul, Klutch Sports, and their influence on the Lakers roster construction and her way of expressing her frustrations about their modus operandi?

Is it her response to James' reportedly being strongly in favor of making a trade for Kyrie that perhaps the Lakers brass aren't wholly on board with?

Could it be a diatribe about James possibly pushing for the team to trade their 2027 and 2029 first-round picks to make the franchise better now while he's around?

Time and time again, the Lakers have signed Klutch free agents that don't quite seem to fit onto the roster. They haven't been all duds, but inking Ben McLemore, Dion Waiters, and most recently, Lonnie Walker IV.

Everybody misses Kobe, without question, but the timing of the tweet is quite curious.

