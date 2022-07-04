1 shot, 1 critically injured by driver during sideshow in Vallejo

VALLEJO – Police in Vallejo are investigating two possible sideshow-related incidents after one person was shot and another was hit by a car on Sunday night.

From about 9 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, about 200 cars were involved in a sideshow that started at the intersection of Lewis Brown and B.W. Williams drives, according to police.

About 10 p.m., gunshots were heard in the area of the sideshow and a short time later, a person arrived at a hospital with at least one gunshot wound. The person was taken into surgery and is expected to survive, police spokesperson Officer Brittany Jackson said.

After vehicles left the sideshow scene, officers found expended gun cartridges.

In a separate incident, a man arrived at a local hospital about 10 p.m. after he was he was hit by a car at the sideshow. The man is listed in critical condition with multiple injuries, police said.