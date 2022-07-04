ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Man charged in City Dogs shooting in Richmond, victim identified

By Ivy Tan
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have charged a suspect involved in Sunday night’s shooting at a restaurant in downtown Richmond and identified the man who was killed in the incident.

At approximately 11:01 p.m. on July 3, Virginia State Police arrested 24-year-old Derrick Adjei, of Alexandria, in connection with the shooting that took place earlier in the evening at City Dogs , located on the 1300 block of West Main Street in Richmond. According to a statement from police, Adjei was taken into custody after the vehicle he had been driving was involved in a single-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 95.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrFOW_0gUgxCcm00
24-year-old Derrick Adjei
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Man shot, found dead in City Dogs in Richmond

According to a release from Virginia State Police, a trooper saw a Toyota 4Runner traveling north at a high speed of 101 mph in the posted 70-mph highway. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver refused and a chase began near the 127 mile marker in Spotsylvania County. The trooper chased the Toyota into Prince William County, where it exited I-95 in Lorton and headed north on Route 1. The driver of the Toyota then lost control when trying to turn onto Sacramento Drive. The Toyota ran off the road, struck a utility pole and then a tree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3do5Q5_0gUgxCcm00
The Toyota 4Runner that was driven by the suspect, who crashed into a tree during a high-speed chase with police. Credit: Virginia State Police

Police have also identified Kyle Stoner, 36, of Richmond, as the victim who died in the shooting on Sunday night.

According to police’s statement, at approximately 10:28 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting at City Dogs, where they found Stoner down on the patio of the restaurant with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvOFw_0gUgxCcm00
    Photo: Tyler Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZjUp_0gUgxCcm00
    Photo: Tyler Hall
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nlr8u_0gUgxCcm00
    Photo: Tyler Hall
The scene from Sunday night’s shooting at City Dogs in Richmond.

Police also said in their statement that two other victims — identified only as an adult female and an adult male — were also hurt in the shooting. They received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Adjei has been charged with malicious wounding and other charges are pending, according to police.

The incident continues to remain under investigation. Richmond Police is asking anyone with information to contact them at 804-646-0729, or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the P3 Tips app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

9 drivers killed during July 4 weekend, 69 arrested for driving under influence in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nine people, including three motorcyclists, died this past Fourth of July weekend across Virginia, according to Virginia State Police. The nine deadly crashes happened in the cities of Danville, Franklin, Norfolk and Portsmouth and the counties of Chesterfield, Botetourt, King William, Loudoun and Warren. VSP said the motorcycle crashes happened in the cities of Franklin and Portsmouth and Chesterfield County. One person was also killed in an all-terrain vehicle crash in King William County.
VIRGINIA STATE
