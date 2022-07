MARIPOSA — This weekend Mariposa County Arts Council’s Music on the Green features Clan Dyken on Friday, July 8, and Nightwolf on Saturday, July 9. Clan Dyken is a bluesy rock band from Tuolumne County that has been on the forefront of the California live music scene for decades. They have played hundreds of festivals including Earth Dance, and even opened for the Jerry Garcia Band in Northern California in the 1980’s. The band is comprised of brothers Mark and Bear Dyken on drums and guitar, respectively. They also have an electric bass player to round out their power trio. Clan Dyken are staunch environmental and social activists and use their music as a tool for spreading their positive message. See video below.

