ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Breakdown of New York’s new gun legislation

By Jamie DeLine
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tm7fO_0gUgwHVG00

ALBANY, NY – This past week, Lawmakers were staying at the Capitol into the early morning hours waiting to see the language of the new gun legislation.

The governor then added the equality amendment to their agenda. Newschannel 34’s Jamie DeLine gives us a breakdown of the legislation.

The senate has passed new gun legislation, however it has yet to pass in the Assembly. One Republican lawmaker telling me he’s planning on voting no, because he doesn’t think it has constitutional muster.

The legislature on Friday taking up the Governor’s program bill on gun legislation, defining sensitive locations concealed carry would be prohibited. In addition, there is an amendment to penal law to change the term body vest to body armor. Once enacted, this will apply to a broader array of protective equipment.

“Body armor such as what was used in the Buffalo Massacre would be covered and all kinds of body armor. This is a very pro-police, pro-law enforcement because the police do not want criminals to have body armor and being emboldened.”

There will also be ammunition background checks, and New York State will become a point of contact state; something I asked Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins about.

“Leader, can you talk about NYS being a point of contact state? What does this mean, and how does this impact New Yorkers?” “Well, Generally we were using the federal government in order to do the background checks. Now, NYS police will be very involved in that as well. So that the information that’s available within New York State will be apart of the background check. Gun dealers will have contact the state police and say we are selling guns, so that we become very much apart of the background check, which again is extremely important.”

Also on Friday, Governor Hochul issued a proclamation to enshrine abortion rights into the New York State’s Constitution and met virtually with President Biden to talk about reproductive rights.

“Literally at 2 AM this morning, while we were still working on the gun legislation, I changed my proclamation to say we will also include for further protections in New York State, what we call the Equality agenda—this will prohibit discrimination on the basis of pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes and reproductive healthcare and autonomy. We are one step closer as of this afternoon. I think it’s going be passed by both houses, to enshrine abortion rights in our state constitution.”

This already passed in the senate, however it would have to pass in the legislature twice before eventually being voted upon by the public.

Reporting in Albany, I’m Jamie DeLine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 34

Republicans push back on new NYS gun law

-Part of the new New York State gun laws recently passed following the Supreme Court's ruling striking down New York’s concealed carry law has to do with locations where people cannot carry a concealed weapon. And many lawmakers are saying the law is unconstitutional.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NEWS10 ABC

Gun shops brace for imminent new laws

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New gun laws are on the way in New York, as the state responds to mass shootings across the country, as well as last month’s Supreme Court decision striking down the long-standing concealed carry law. Some of the laws are set to take effect in September. Some things included in recently […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Gov. Hochul signs landmark gun law legislation

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the Governor signed landmark legislation to strengthen gun laws and restrict the carrying of concealed weapons on a list of “Sensitive Locations.” This law will now institute a default “No Concealed Carry” of firearms unless private property owners and businesses expressly allow a person to possess a firearm, rifle, or shotgun on their property.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
State
New York State
mynbc5.com

NY lawmakers approve new legislation on handgun restrictions

NEW YORK — New York lawmakers approved a sweeping overhaul Friday of the state’s handgun licensing rules, seeking to preserve some limits on firearms after the Supreme Court ruled that most people have a right to carry a handgun for personal protection. The measure, signed by Gov. Kathy...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Legislature#Gun Dealers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Assembly#Republican#The Buffalo Massacre#New Yorkers
americanmilitarynews.com

NY forcing gun carry applicants to turn over social media info to state

A new gun control law in New York will force concealed carry license applicants to provide a list of their social media accounts that they have operated for at least three years so the government can determine if the individual is “of good moral character.”. Signed into law by...
POLITICS
westernmassnews.com

Mass. gun laws under review following New York court ruling

Meanwhile, Mayor Domenic Sarno and other city officials proposed a location for a brand new building. The program helps provide free and safe activities for at-risk youth across the Bay State. Getting Answers: police departments detail this year’s illegal fireworks response. Updated: 15 hours ago. Many communities actually reported...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Romesentinel.com

Griffo urges state officials to address Thruway toll issue

Following complaints from constituents about erroneous E-ZPass bills resulting from the cashless tolling system on the state Thruway, state Sen. Joseph A. Griffo, R-47, Rome, communicated with the Thruway Authority and state Comptroller’s Office and asked them to examine and address this issue. Griffo said that recently, a constituent...
ROME, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
therealdeal.com

Landlords bitten by program intended to feed them

When New York’s rent relief program launched early last summer, landlords saw a light at the end of the tunnel. For owners June and Lance Margolin, it had been eight months since they’d received a payment from the tenant renting an apartment in their Long Island home. The...
HOUSE RENT
New York Culture

New York Imposes New Ban on Guns in Public Places after Supreme Court's Ruling

The Supreme Court of the United States recently struck down the state-imposed restrictions on carrying guns in a 6-3 vote, with Republican justices in the majority. New York's ban on having concealed firearms outside of the home is no longer applicable, and the same applies to Maryland's and other five states' ban on military-style assault rifles. This law was enacted in 2012 after the mass shooting of 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The full text of the Supreme Court's ruling can be found here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oswego County Today

Ralph McGrew: Claudia Tenney Is Not For Election Integrity

Claudia Tenney is running for Congress in the new 24th district, a wide section of northwestern New York. Voters here are not familiar with her, because she has been the Representative for the old 22nd district, centered on Utica, near her home. She has chosen to run in the new 24th district because she would have little chance of winning an election where she lives. As her constituent for four years, I have seen her actions and can warn you.
UTICA, NY
News Channel 34

Made in the USA: Rep. Stefanik introduces bill to have American flags made in America

WASHINGTON D.C. (WWTI) — Legislation titled the “Make American Flags in America Act of 2022” has been introduced to Congress. If passed, the bipartisan legislation would require all American flags displayed on federal property, or American flags purchased by federal agencies to be manufactured completely in the United States and be made from U.S. materials. […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
urbancny.com

Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Targeting Unfair Ticketing Practices in Live Event Industry

Legislation (S.9461/A.10500) Will Increase Transparency During Ticket-Buying Process by Banning Hidden Fees for Live Events. Bill To Expand Penalties for Use of Purchasing Software, Sales of Free Tickets, and More. Governor Kathy Hochul on June 30th signed legislation (S.9461/A.10500) targeting unfair, anti-consumer ticketing practices in the live event industry. The...
POLITICS
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy