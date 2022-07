(CBS DETROIT) — The deadly holiday violence began with a man just trying to do his job. A Door Dash driver was caught in a crossfire Saturday night on Bagley Street in Detroit. “Three people were inside a vehicle when they saw a man in a black ski mask starting towards them and then started shooting from one of the vehicles or at one of the vehicles,” said Detroit Police Chief James White. “A male, a Door Dash employee was making a delivery and sadly, he was fatally shot.” Just before midnight on Saturday on the city’s west side, a routine traffic stop turned into...

DETROIT, MI ・ 7 HOURS AGO