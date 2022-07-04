ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

7/4/22: SEA at SD Open Game Thread

By Kate Preusser
Lookout Landing
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes scrolling through the pictures in the photo tool helps bring back memories long repressed. I was looking for some pictures from the Mariners’ improbable comeback win in 2016, but instead stumbled on picture after picture from the painful three-game sweep they suffered at the hands of the Padres in May...

www.lookoutlanding.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Donnie Walton sitting for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants infielder Donnie Walton is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Walton will move to the bench on Tuesday with Brandon Crawford starting at shortstop. Crawford will bat eighth versus left-hander Tyler Gilbert and Arizona. numberFire's models project Crawford for 10.8 FanDuel...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Mike Yastrzemski kept to San Francisco's bench on Monday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Monday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yastrzemski will take a break after LaMonte Wade Jr. was chosen as Monday's starting right fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 174 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has recorded a 10.9% barrel rate and...
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Mariners look to sweep 2-game series against the Padres

Seattle Mariners (40-42, second in the AL West) vs. San Diego Padres (47-35, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (9-3, 2.76 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (2-0, 2.79 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -128, Mariners +108; over/under is 7...
SEATTLE, WA
MLB

The best baseball players born on July 5

Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for July 5:. Arguably the game's most dominant relief pitcher during his heyday, Gossage registered 254 saves and a 2.41 ERA through nearly 1,200 innings from 1975-85. He was named to nine All-Star teams and finished among the top five in the Cy Young Award voting four times in that 11-season span. Gossage was nicknamed "Goose" during his 1972 rookie season by one of his White Sox teammates because of how he craned his neck to look in for the signs from his catcher prior to each pitch. Known for his mid-90s fastball and thick Fu Manchu mustache, Gossage racked up 310 career saves during his 22-year career. He ranks second in MLB history with 193 saves that required more than one inning pitched. His most famous multi-inning effort came in 1978, when Gossage threw the final 2 2/3 innings and got the save in the Yankees' 5-4 victory over the Red Sox in a one-game playoff to decide the AL East. Gossage would go on to toss six scoreless innings during that year's Fall Classic en route to his only World Series championship. A member of the 2008 Hall of Fame class, Gossage was on the mound for Pete Rose's final at-bat in the Major Leagues. He struck out the hit king.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Yardbarker

Julio Rodriguez Becomes Fastest Player in MLB History to 15 HR & 20 SB

Baseball fans were quite excited earlier this season when top prospect Julio Rodriguez made the Opening Day roster for the Seattle Mariners. Now, 81 games later, J-Rod has already made MLB history for himself after a great performance against the San Diego Padres on Monday. Rodriguez stepped up to the...
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Monday night

Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Vogt is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah. Our models project Vogt for 0.6 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
OAKLAND, CA
ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez joins Ken Griffey Jr., Alex Rodriguez in Mariners history with insane feat

Seattle Mariners rookie outfielder Julio Rodriguez is a rare breed of player. During the top of the fourth inning of Monday’s game against the San Diego Padres, Rodriguez belted a long home run into the left field seats, his 15th of the season. With the dinger, the rookie joined two Mariners legends in the franchise’s record books. Here’s what Rodriguez accomplished, per ESPN Stats and Info.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Why Bart was brought to Arizona, but not activated by Giants

PHOENIX -- As expected, Brandon Crawford was activated by the Giants on Tuesday at Chase Field. As expected, Joey Bart was in the clubhouse. But the rest of the moves presented some surprises, and put the Giants in a potentially precarious position. The Giants activated Crawford and left-hander Jose Alvarez...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Frazier
Person
Jesse Winker
Person
Manny Machado
Person
Ty France
Person
Scott Servais
numberfire.com

Ha-Seong Kim sitting Tuesday afternoon for Padres

San Diego Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. The Padres are giving Kim a breather in the matinee following 17 straight starts. C.J. Abrams, who was held out of the past three lineups, is taking over at shortstop and hitting ninth.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Yardbarker

Status Report: Mariners RHP Paul Sewald

After helping lead the Mariners' bullpen to a spectacular season in 2021, there was skepticism as to whether or not Paul Sewald could repeat this performance. So far in 2022, Sewald has met expectations; and in many ways, he seems like a guy who is here to stay. Sewald was...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Game#Mvp#Aquasox
numberfire.com

Mariners' Marcus Wilson on bench in Tuesday matinee

Seattle Mariners outfielder Marcus Wilson is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday afternoon versus right-hander Mike Clevinger and the San Diego Padres. Dylan Moore is moving over to right field after Wilson started there Monday. Sam Haggerty is replacing Wilson in the lineup to play left field and hit ninth.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy