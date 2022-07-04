Weiser woman killed after vehicle rolls down embankment into water

Originally published July 3 on KTVB.COM .

OXBOW, Ore. — A Weiser woman was killed after her vehicle rolled down an embankment into a river near Hells Canyon.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received multiple calls at 9:31 p.m. on July 1, reporting a vehicle rollover near Hells Canyon Campground. According to witnesses, the vehicle fell down an embankment and was submerged in the water.

Deputies and an ambulance with Halfway/Oxbow responded and began searching the area in an effort to locate anyone who may have exited the vehicle, but were unable to locate anyone and witnesses confirmed no one had exited after the crash.

The vehicle was found submerged in approximately 20 feet of water.

Baker County Search and Rescue Team divers were deployed in the early morning hours of July 2, and were able to successfully remove the vehicle from the water.

Once the vehicle was recovered, deputies were able to locate the sole occupant inside the car.

The victim was identified as Jewel Kay Salley, 77, of Weiser, Idaho.

Investigators determined that Salley was traveling south on Homestead Road when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway. The vehicle then rolled down the embankment before coming to a rest in the water.

Baker County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the assistance efforts of the Halfway/Oxbow Ambulance, Baker County Search and Rescue, and Halfway Towing and Repair.

