Baylor Lands Top OT Isaiah Robinson

On Independence Day, a top Texas prep prospect committed to Baylor.

The Baylor Bears’ offensive line class just improved. Improve quite a bit, actually. The latest addition to head coach Dave Aranda’s class would be Isaiah Robinson , all 6-7 280-pounds of him.

Robinson took official visits to Cal (June 9) and Baylor (June 17) before making his pledge to the Bears today. He was also recruited and offered by the likes of Texas, Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn, Texas Tech and SMU among others.

the future Baylor offensive tackle comes from Arlington (Texas) Lamar. He has been playing against some of the best overall talent inside the Lone Star State.

Robinson also has become the 23rd prospect to make a verbal commitment to Baylor, and the fifth offensive lineman overall. Additionally, Baylor has 14 commitments since June 1.

