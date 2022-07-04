ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Indiana boy, 11, killed in fireworks incident, police say

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ouF6N_0gUgvmhs00

MOUNT VERNON, Ind. — An 11-year-old boy died late Sunday from injuries sustained during a fireworks incident in southwestern Indiana.

Camrynn McMichael died while en route to an Evansville hospital, the Indiana State Police confirmed to WEHT.

According to the Mount Vernon Police Department, dispatchers received a 911 call at 9:42 p.m. about a child seriously wounded by fireworks, WXIN reported.

Camrynn’s mother, Kyrra Lynn, told WEHT that her son loved to play sports – including football and basketball – with NFL and NBA aspirations. He would have attended Mount Vernon Junior High School in the fall.

“But more than that, he loved his sister,” she told WXIN. “He died being a boy and playing with fireworks. A tragic freak accident, seriously. Fireworks are no joke, and when you think it won’t be yours, in the blink of an eye it is.”

State police, Mount Vernon police and the Posey County Coroner’s Office are investigating, and an autopsy is slated for Tuesday, WEHT reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

11-year-old boy dies after fireworks incident in Indiana

An 11-year old boy in Indiana died from serious injuries sustained during a "fireworks incident," authorities said Monday. Camrynn Ray McMichael, of Mt. Vernon, died late Sunday night while on the way to an Evansville hospital, the Indiana State Police said in a statement. No details were released about the...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Voice

Victims Identified In Apparent Murder-Suicide In Maryland: State Police

Police have released the names of two men - believed to be related - involved in an apparent murder-suicide in Maryland, authorities announced. Princess Anne residents Richard Cantrell III, 35, and Michael Jarman, 61, were pronounced dead inside their Somerset Country home in the 32000 block of West Post Office Road in Princess Anne at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5, according to officials.
PRINCESS ANNE, MD
Daily Voice

AAA Worker Struck, Killed Helping Maryland Driver

A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Evansville, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Accidents
Local
Indiana Sports
clayconews.com

Fatal Vehicle versus Pedestrian Crash on Route 50 in Maryland

BOWIE, MD (July 6, 2022) – Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash that claimed the life of a AAA worker late last night in Prince George’s County. The deceased is identified as Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro. Emergency medical service personnel pronounced Okozi deceased on the scene.
BOWIE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern Indiana#Nba#Violent Crime#Accident#The Indiana State Police#Weht#Wxin#Cox Media Group
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police: Colorado woman arrested for allegedly using bear spray at Fourth of July event

TRINIDAD, Colo. — A Colorado woman has been arrested for allegedly using bear spray at a Fourth of July event, police say. According to the Trinidad Police Department, said on Monday around 9:19 p.m., officers were called out to the Central Park Baseball Stadium after reports of a crowd of people being sprayed with pepper spray. When officers arrived, they found people who were suffering from injuries related to getting pepper-sprayed.
TRINIDAD, CO
WCAX

Motorcycle crashes on Vermont roads

WARREN, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, there were two crashes involving motorcycles over the weekend that left people injured. One happened Sunday afternoon in Warren at the intersection of Route 100 and Powderhound Rd. Police say two bikers drove into the northbound lane...
WARREN, VT
The Detroit Free Press

Tree falls on boy, 8, at Michigan campground just before planned birthday party

A former St. Clair County family is reeling from the impacts of a freak accident after a tree fell on their young son while camping at Ruby Campground in Avoca. Hunter Graham was at the campground with his family during their weekend camping trip on Saturday, unaware that his family was soon to surprise him with a birthday party. He turned eight on Friday, said his father, Bryan Graham.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
People

8-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Run Over During Performance at Utah Fourth of July Parade

An 8-year-old girl has died after she was hit by a vehicle during a Fourth of July parade in Utah, according to her family. Kaysville Fire Department confirmed on Facebook that Monday's parade ended early "due to a medical emergency" on Main Street, which the Kaysville Police Department described as "an auto-pedestrian accident involving a parade vehicle and a participant."
KAYSVILLE, UT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash on I-91 in Rockingham

ROCKINGHAM — A 40-year-old man from Windsor was arrested for DUI following a crash in Rockingham yesterday. Authorities were notified of a motor vehicle crash on I-91 north at around 4:45 p.m. Troopers responded to the area and identified the driver as Paul Reynolds. Police say they observed several...
AOL Corp

3 men missing in California after jumping into water to help 8-year-old, officials say

California authorities are leading a recovery mission for three men who jumped in the water to save a child and never resurfaced. The three men — Edwin Rivas, Edwin Perez and Danilo Solorzano — and two others jumped into the water Sunday near the Three Mile Slough Bridge to assist an 8-year-old child, who began struggling in the water while the group was fishing, NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento reported.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Georgia monument that some called satanic damaged by bomb

ELBERTON, Ga. — (AP) — A rural Georgia monument that some conservative Christians have criticized as satanic was bombed before dawn on Wednesday, damaging one of four granite panels that some people dubbed “America's Stonehenge." The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said the Georgia Guidestones monument near Elberton...
ELBERTON, GA
Daily Voice

Maryland Home Suffers Extensive Damage After Fast-Moving Fire Breaks Out

A Maryland home sustained hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage when a fast-moving fire broke out and rapidly spread, state authorities announced. A Trequassin Drive homeowner and neighbor in Stevensville in Queen Anne's County reported a structure fire to the United Communities Volunteer Fire Department shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, when smoke was located coming from the residence.
MARYLAND STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy