ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Amant, LA

2022 SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Amant Gators

By Kevin Batiste
WAFB
WAFB
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - There are going to be lots of new names in the starting 22 for St. Amant, as the Gators were...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox8live.com

LSU lands commitment from Joshua Mickens out of Indiana

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU continues to go out of state to grab commitments for the class of 2023. The latest commit comes out of Indiana, defensive edge rusher Joshua Mickens. According to On3, Mickens is a 4-star, and the No. 1 recruit from the state of Indiana. Mickens is...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
wbrz.com

A dozen boaters arrested in DWI crackdown across Louisiana over holiday weekend

At least a dozen people were arrested for DWI on Louisiana waterways over the Fourth of July weekend, according to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Among those arrested were three in the capital area, including a man who was allegedly operating a boat drunk on Blind River when a 17-year-old girl was flung overboard and killed by the vehicle's motor on July 4. That driver, 33-year-old Dustin Crowe, is also facing charges of vehicular homicide and reckless operation.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Drive Fast? New Louisiana Law on I-10 Will Catch You

Traveling to Baton Rouge or New Orleans Soon? Lay Off the Gas Pedal. Governor John Bel Edwards signed a bill, SB 435 into law that takes effect on August 1st, 2022. This bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. Simply put this bill that will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saint Amant, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
WAFB

LDWF arrests boaters for DWI during Operation Dry Water Weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported several boaters suspected of operating a vessel while intoxicated were arrested between July 2 and July 4. Agents said the arrests were part of Operation Dry Water Weekend. The arrests connected to the Capital Region were:. Dustin...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bigeasymagazine.com

Best Colleges in Louisiana in 2022

Speaking about Louisiana, one may immediately think of its rich cultural experience and massive historical heritage. Another distinctive feature of the state is the number of educational institutions. The state’s capital city, Baton Rouge, is home to several colleges, including the renowned Louisiana State university. Several more are scattered all...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#American Football#Sportsline Summer Camp
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments

Louisiana Governor Edwards Announces Boards and Commissions Appointments. Louisiana – On July 5, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced his appointments to the following Louisiana boards and commissions. Capital Area Groundwater Conservation District. Kenneth R. Dawson of St. Francisville has been appointed to the Capital Area Groundwater Conservation...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

State Senator Cleo Fields tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana state Senator Cleo Fields said he learned he has COVID-19 on Saturday, July 2. The senator said that based on guidelines from the CDC, he has decided to postpone all of his in-person activities until a later date. “I am experiencing mild symptoms and...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB

Doctors provide update on COVID across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Experts are weighing in on the current status of the COVID pandemic across Louisiana. On Tuesday, July 5, the Louisiana Department of Health reported more than 4,500 new cases, and the number of hospitalized patients jumped to 481. Doctors say two new sub-variants of the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana's unemployment rate is at record-low levels, but thousands are quitting their jobs

Around 63,000 Louisiana workers quit their jobs in April — matching the total from March — as The Great Resignation born of the COVID pandemic continues. An analysis of data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows that around 244,000 Louisiana workers have quit their jobs through April, the highest number for the four months of a year going back to at least 2012.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Louisiana unemployment website back online after attempted malware attack

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in Louisiana can again file unemployment claims through the Louisiana Workforce Commission’s HiRE site. The agency announced the website came back online Tuesday, July 5 after an attempted malware attack previously caused the site to go offline. The attempted attack also impacted similar websites in as many as 40 other states. There was no data breach, according to officials.
LOUISIANA STATE
boardingarea.com

Should Motorists Be Timed and Fined For Speeding?

Once the second longest twin span bridge in Louisiana at a total length of 18.2 miles when it opened to traffic in 1973, the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge — which is also known as the Louisiana Airborne Memorial Bridge — carries at least 30,420 vehicles per day on Interstate 10 over the largest wetland and swamp in the United States known as the Atchafalaya Swamp in south central Louisiana between Baton Rouge and Lafayette…
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

WAFB

26K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy