Mother of abandoned newborn receives 18-month sentence

 2 days ago

GLEN BURNIE, Md. (AP) — The mother of a newborn girl who was found abandoned in the woods has been sentenced to 18 months of incarceration but may be able to serve much of the time in a residential facility.

The Capital newspaper reports that Anne Arundel County Circuit Judge Stacy McCormack last week sentenced Olivia Dee-Rose Thompson to 10 years in jail, suspended after 18 months.

Thompson’s lawyer, Debra Saltz, said the judge left open an opportunity to reconsider Thompson’s sentence. McCormack scheduled a hearing in August to weigh the possibility of Thompson being released to a residential treatment program if she successfully completes a specialized program at a detention center that offers mental health case management services for female inmates with a history of mental illness, trauma or addiction.

Thompson, 20, was charged with attempted murder and child abuse after a passerby discovered a newborn infant in the woods off the Baltimore and Annapolis Trail last July. When questioned by police, Thompson said she placed the infant outside her Glen Burnie home “almost immediately” after giving birth in her bathroom, saying she did not know she was pregnant.

Saltz said Thompson was scared of her parents finding out about her pregnancy, and that she had been taken advantage of by the infant’s father.

The baby girl was outside for about five hours and was covered in ants, Assistant State’s Attorney Anastasia Prigge said last month, arguing for Thompson to be sentenced to 10 to 18 years. Prigge said the baby is “doing well,” and her father was seeking custody of the child.

.Maryland is a “Safe Haven” state, meaning it allows distressed parents who are unwilling to care for infants to safely give up custody at a hospital or police station with no questions asked.

Daily Voice

Aspiring Maryland Marine Michael Brown Dies, 20

An aspiring US Marine from Maryland was killed last month, his family in Maryland says. Michael Brown's life of service was cut short in the early hours of Monday, June 20, in a hit-and-run crash according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister, Kristin Brown. Details in the crash were not immediately known.
Eye On Annapolis

Woman Escapes Carjacking at 7-Eleven Store

The Anne Arundel County Police are looking for a man who stole a BMW in a carjacking early this morning at 7-Eleven store on Ritchie Highway. On July 6, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 5617 Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park for a report of a carjacking.
Daily Voice

Fugitive Captured In Baltimore After Foot Chase

A man who was wanted for attempted murder has been captured in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say. Dionte Johnson, 25, was arrested for the attempted murder of a man back in March, after a brief foot pursuit in the 2200 block of East Lanvale Street Friday, July 1, according to Baltimore police.
foxbaltimore.com

Ivan Bates' plea deal history as a prosecutor now under the microscope

While plea deals have been in the spotlight recently, after the lengthy criminal history for the suspect accused of injuring a Baltimore Police officer was revealed, other people looking to voters to pick them as the City’s next top prosecutor have storied histories when it comes to cutting deals as well.
NBC Washington

2 Shot at Fourth of July Party in Frederick, Maryland: Police

Two people were shot after a fight broke out near an informal Fourth of July party at an apartment complex in Frederick, Maryland, police said. An argument broke out before someone opened fire in the 1000 block of Heather Ridge Drive, Frederick City Police said. Officers arrived about 1 a.m....
Shore News Network

Four Teen Arrested for Carjacking in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD – Four teenagers and one adult were arrested for a cracking incident last week. According to the Baltimore County Police Department, on Wednesday, at approximately 7:50 p.m., officers from the Dundalk Precinct responded to the 7800 block of Wynbrook Road 21224., for an armed carjacking. “While responding...
Daily Voice

AAA Worker Struck, Killed Helping Maryland Driver

A AAA worker was struck and killed by a car while helping a resident late Tuesday, July 5 in Maryland. Anthony Okozi, 69, of Upper Marlboro, was bringing fuel to a disabled driver in a Chevy Express van in the left shoulder of Route 50, when a black Jeep Cherokee swerved to avoid Okozi's car — parked behind the driver — around 11:15 p.m., Maryland State Police said.
Bay Net

Annapolis Shooting And Robbery Suspect Arrested

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – On June 11, 2022 at approximately 2:30am, officers responded to the Anne Arundel Medical Center for a reported walk-in gunshot victim. A second victim was later located by Detectives. Officers learned both victims were walking in the Melrob Court area when they were approached by a male suspect.
rockvillenights.com

Police respond to assault outside 7-Eleven in Rockville

Montgomery County police were called to a 7-Eleven store in the Twinbrook area of Rockville Sunday evening, after a 2nd-degree assault was reported in the parking lot there. The assault was reported at the convenience store in the 13200 block of Atlantic Avenue at 7:35 PM.
weaa.org

Violent Holiday Weekend In Baltimore

(Baltimore, MD) -- It was a violent Fourth of July holiday weekend in Baltimore as police investigate a series of shootings. Police say three people were killed and nine others suffered injuries following a rash of shootings. Among the victims is a 14-year-old boy. Investigators say most of the shootings...
Bay Net

Stabbing In Leonardtown Under Investigation

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – We are receiving reports of a stabbing this morning in the La Grande Estates at 23285 Point Lookout Road. Statement released from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office:. “This morning, July 5, 2022, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing at...
Daily Voice

Howard County Road Rage Shooting Probed

An alleged road rage incident in Jessup sent a man in the hospital with gunshot wounds, authorities say. The victim reported that he was shot by a suspect in another vehicle, who then fled the scene at the area of Washington Boulevard and Cedar Avenue around 2:16 a.m., Sunday, July 3, Howard County police say.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Owings woman convicted of Abusing elderly patient

On June 30, 2022, a Calvert County jury convicted Ilene B. Claggett-Hurley of Owings of 2 counts of Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult, Second Degree Assault, and Reckless Endangerment.  The jury deliberated a mere 44 minutes before returning its verdict. The Defendant was the primary caregiver for the bedridden, elderly victim.  On December 21, 2021, […]
