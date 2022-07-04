ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Norwalk News: House Fire

By Stephen Krauchick
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article2022-07-04@6:26pm–#Norwalk CT– #ctfire-Norwalk Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire on Esquire Road. Working smoke alarms awakened the occupants of...

Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police pull man from ledge over I-95

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police officers put themselves in harm’s way to reach a man who was standing on a ledge over Interstate 95 on Sunday, according to a news release. He was pulled to safety. A Norwalk resident who was listening to a scanner as the incident...
NORWALK, CT
NBC New York

WATCH: Firefighters Rescue Woman Trapped Under Bus in Connecticut

Several firefighters rescued a woman who was trapped under a CT Transit bus in Stamford on Tuesday. The incident happened at the intersection of Broad and Atlantic streets about 3 p.m. Officials said they received several 911 calls reporting the incident. Responding officials said a woman was trapped under the...
STAMFORD, CT
Norwalk, CT
Connecticut Accidents
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Bridgeport News: Oil Spill

2022-07-05@11:44am–#Bridgeport CT– Firefighters were called for an oil spill on Commerce Drive. Witnesses said a pick-up truck was carting a barrel with oil when it turned onto Commerce Drive from Fairfield Avenue when the barrel tipped over. The driver righted the barrel but left the spill behind. The Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection was notified of the oil that flowed into the storm drain.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Daily Voice

25-Year-Old Killed In Crash At Ronkonkoma Intersection

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection that left a man dead. It happened around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday, July 6 in Ronkonkoma. John Hannon, age 25, of Patchogue, was riding a 2015 Honda motorcycle westbound on Veterans Memorial Highway when the vehicle was struck by an eastbound 2006 Toyota Tacoma making a left turn onto Artic Avenue, Suffolk County Police said.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Dave Burrows
Eyewitness News

60 people evacuated following fire at New Milford High School.

EW MILFORD, CT (WFSB) – Firefighters responded to a fire at New Milford High School Tuesday afternoon. Officials said there were 30 students and 30 staff in the building when the fire started. 60 people had to evacuate the building at the time of the fire. Officials say no...
NEW MILFORD, CT
greenwichfreepress.com

GPD: Breach of Peace Charge for Woman Throwing Lamps and Yelling in Roadway

On July 1 around 11:30pm, Greenwich Police responded to a residence in Chickahominy on a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a woman. On scene, police determined that Kenea Dasilva, 42, of Greenwich had been yelling in the roadway, throwing lamps and causing them to break and make a loud noise.
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport woman left toddlers in hot car: police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A Bridgeport woman was due in court Tuesday for charges related to leaving her two children unattended in a hot car in June. Bridgeport police received multiple 911 calls on June 18 reporting that two toddlers had been left alone in a hot car. The car was left sitting in a […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

Cops, Neighbors Patrol Hill — Seeking Cops

“Did the lieutenant convince you?” Leslie Radcliffe called out to Tiemarcie Ramos, who’d walked past the Hill North police substation in search of his mother’s stolen garbage can. Ramos shrugged. Radcliffe wasn’t satisfied. Radcliffe, a Hill community activist, was helping the New Haven Police Department enlist...
NEW HAVEN, CT
#House Fire#Structure Fire#Esquire#Accident#Norwalk News#Ct
Fairfield News: Downed Utility Pole

2022-07-04@11:41am–#Fairfield CT– A downed utility pole has traffic shutdown on. 2022-07-04@11:41am–#Fairfield CT– A downed utility pole has traffic shutdown on Stillson Road between Black Rock Tnpk and Farist Rd is CLOSED t all traffic for the next few hours . Witnesses said it was a tractor trailer that hit it. Police are investigating. The power is reported to be out in the area.
FAIRFIELD, CT
Bridgeport News: Woman Pushed Out Of Moving Car

2022-07-06@12:15am–#Bridgeport CT– A woman has been pushed out of a moving vehicle in the 200 block of Bond Street and is currently unconscious. First responders on the way. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bridgeport News: Man Injured In Firework Accident

Police UPDATE: Reportedly, a 30 year old male damaged some/most of his hand while using fireworks. Several callers contacted 911, the male was found by first responders at the intersection of Noble/Shelton and was transported to BPT hospital in stable condition with serious injuries to his hand. 2022-07-04@ 9:48pm–#Bridgeport CT–...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
greenwichsentinel.com

Female Jumps Off Mianus River Bridge

“Earlier this afternoon, our Dispatch Center received a call from the Connecticut State Police requesting assistance with a possible suicidal female sitting on the edge of the I-95 Northbound bridge over the Mianus River, between Exits 4 and 5. GPD dispatched several units to the area. One of our Officers, Master Patrol Officer Moavero, made contact with the subject and engaged the subject in conversation. Officer P. O’Connor with the assistance of some of the area marina workers, was able to take a position in a work boat underneath the bridge. For reasons unknown, the female subject suddenly pushed herself from her seated position over the edge of the bridge and fell into the Mianus River. After she landed in the water, Officer O’Connor was able to get the female out from the water and pulled her into the boat. She was taken to a nearby marina, where medical care was handed over to Greenwich Emergency Medical Service. The subject was transported to the Greenwich Hospital without incident. An initial assessment showed no signs of life-threatening or serious injuries.
GREENWICH, CT
Daily Voice

Milford Woman Killed After Car Crashes Into Utility Pole

A Connecticut woman was killed after hitting a utility pole when her car veered across a roadway, according to police. The crash took place in New Haven County in Milford, around 10:20 a.m., on Saturday, July 2 in the area of Meadows End Road and Lucille Drive. The collision involved...
NBC Connecticut

1 Person Injured in Stratford Shooting

One person is injured after a shooting in Stratford. Police said one person suffered non-life threatening injuries in the shooting on Lenox Avenue. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time.
STRATFORD, CT

