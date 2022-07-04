ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Jihadi attacks kill 22 people in Burkina Faso, officials say

By ARSENE KABORE Kabore, SAM MEDNICK
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso (AP) — Attacks by jihadis killed at least 22 people in northwestern Burkina Faso and also injured others, the government said Monday.

The “cowardly and barbaric” attack occurred late Sunday in the commune of Bourasso in Kossi province, Babo Pierre Pierre Bassinga, governor of Boucle du Mouhoun region, said in a statement.

The West African nation has been overrun by jihadi violence linked to al-Qaida and the Islamist State group in recent years. Violence has killed thousands and displaced nearly 2 million people from their homes.

Mutinous soldiers ousted Burkina Faso’s democratically elected president in January promising to secure the country, but since then violence has increased and spread.

More than 530 violent incidents occurred between February and May, which was more than double the level during the same period of 2021, according to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project.

At least 135 people were killed in 12 jihadi attacks during the first two weeks of June, according to an internal security report for aid workers seen by The Associated Press.

In an attempt to stem the violence, last month the junta announced the creation of two military zones in the hard-hit East and Sahel regions, forcing civilians to leave their homes within two weeks and prompting concerns it would worsen the crisis of displaced people.

Analysts say the Boucle du Mouhoun region where the attacks took place Sunday has become a hub for militants as violence once focused on the east and north regions has expanded west.

“The latest attack in northwestern Burkina Faso is another link to the chain of uncontainable terror that’s plagued the Sahel for the past two years,” said Laith Alkhouri, CEO of Intelonyx Intelligence Advisory, which provides intelligence analysis. “It should urge the de facto government to act and seek international security support to stem the violence,” he said.

___

Mednick reported from Madrid, Spain.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Police kill 10 after "heavily armed group" attacks officers in Mexico

Ten suspected criminals were killed and seven more detained in a police operation against an armed gang in south-central Mexico, the public prosecutor said on Tuesday. The incident occurred when "a heavily armed group" attacked officers in the town of Texcaltitlan, who then responded with "a legitimate use of force," the State of Mexico prosecutor's office tweeted.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jihadis#West African#Violent Crime#Al Qaida#Islamist#The Boucle Du Mouhoun
The Independent

Shark in Egypt’s Red Sea kills two tourists, an Austrian and a Romanian

Several beaches on Egypt's Red Sea coast were shut down after two women, one Austrian and another Romanian, were killed in shark attacks over the weekend.“Two women were attacked by a shark while swimming” in the Sahl Hasheesh area, south of the city of Hurghada, the Egyptian ministry of environment said on Sunday.Both the attacks reportedly took place within 600 metres of each other, off the coast of Sahl Hasheesh, with a Mako shark being responsible for at least one of the deaths.A 68-year-old woman from Austria's Tyrol region, who was on a vacation to Egypt, succumbed on Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Philippine militants accused of beheading tourists surrender

Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.Almujer Yadah and Bensito Quitino gave themselves up to military officials in Jolo town in southern Sulu province and surrendered their assault rifles, Sulu military commander Maj. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio and other security officials said. The officials did not provide details of how and when the surrenders were arranged.The two were briefly presented in a news conference in an army camp in Jolo and later turned over to police. Sulu provincial police chief...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reuters

Two Canadians killed in Mexican Caribbean beach resort

MEXICO CITY, June 21 (Reuters) - Two Canadian citizens, a man and a woman, have been killed at the beach resort of Playa del Carmen on Mexico's Caribbean coast, authorities said on Tuesday. The killings in the state of Quintana Roo follow the fatal shooting in January of two Canadians...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Associated Press

Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A staggering 71 million more people around the world are experiencing poverty as a result of soaring food and energy prices that climbed in the weeks following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the United Nations Development Program said in a report Thursday. The UNDP estimates that 51.6 million more people fell into poverty in the first three months after the war, living off $1.90 a day or less. This pushed the total number globally at this threshold to 9% of the world’s population. An additional 20 million people slipped to the poverty line of $3.20 a day. In low-income countries, families spend 42% of their household incomes on food but as Western nations moved to sanction Russia, the price fuel and staple food items like wheat, sugar and cooking oil soared. Ukraine’s blocked ports and its inability to export grains to low-income countries further drove up prices, pushing tens of millions quickly into poverty. “The cost of living impact is almost without precedent in a generation... and that is why it is so serious,” UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner said at the launch of the report.
ADVOCACY
The Associated Press

Russian official says Norway unblocks food for miners

BARENTSBURG, Norway (AP) — Russian food supplies bound for an Arctic coal mining settlement have resumed transiting via mainland Norway after weeks of tension, a Russian representative said Wednesday. Sergey Gushchin, the Russian consul general based in the settlement of Barentsburg, said Oslo had allowed Norwegian carriers to pick...
INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy