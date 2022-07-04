East side community calling for change after weekend gun violence

INDIANAPOLIS — A growing memorial is a reminder of what happened at home on the east side home Saturday night.

“Saturday we heard gunshots; we were having a family day,” Jackie Johnson said.

Metro police say that a man was found shot and killed outside of a home on the 4000 block of East 34th street Saturday night .

Family members have identified him as James Mason. They describe him as a family man and are in complete shock that he is gone.

“He was a very nice guy,” Johnson said.

Saturday’s homicide marks an all too familiar feeling for Johnson who has lived on the east side her entire life.

“I’m not so much scared about for me but I’m scared for my generations that I’m leaving behind and that’s what bothers me most,” Johnson said. "We moved out here when I was 11 years old [and] we were able to walk up and down 34 th Street no problem."

Now Johnson is calling on city leaders and the community to come together to put an end to the gun violence.

“How do we stop it? One at a time and tell. Don’t be ashamed to tell [if] you see problems. [If] you see things that are happening, speak up,” Johnson said.