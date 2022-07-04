ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities negotiating with barricaded gunman who shot at deputies

By Dave Spencer
fox2detroit.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are in Mt. Clemens negotiating with a barricaded gunman...

www.fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

fox2detroit.com

Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman in custody after shooting at Macomb County deputies

MT. CLEMENS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Mt. Clemens barricaded gunman is in custody after shooting at Macomb County Sheriff's deputies Monday. Authorities said the man, who is in his 60s and known to the Sheriff's Office, got into a dispute with a neighbor over a dog at a home on Clinton near Gratiot around noon. During that argument, he came outside and fired shots, and deputies were called.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
