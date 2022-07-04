ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Food, Fun and Fireworks, Fourth of July celebrations!

By Jessica Jacoby
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XpbQj_0gUgumk500

TRI-STATE (WEHT) – It’s that time of year again to break out the barbeque, the beer and of course, fireworks.

Here are a list of Fourth of July celebrations that are happening in the Tri-State:

Evansville

Where to celebrate the Fourth of July in the Tri-State

This is projected to be the biggest July 4th celebration in the region starting at 6 p.m. with food and sponsor booths that runs up Riverside Drive from Court to Cherry Street. There will be free face-painting, inflatables and yard games for the kids at Riverside & Main in the Ruler Foods Kids’ Zone. The fireworks show will happen over the Ohio at dusk around 9:15 p.m.

The 400 block of Stonegate Road had their 55th annual parade as well.

Gibson County

At the Gibson County Fairgrounds is the DPI Annual Fireworks display. The gates will open at 6 p.m. and parking is $2 while walk-ins are free.

EPD offers July 4 safety tips and suggestions

Madisonville

The city of Madisonville had three days of free music and fireworks in the City Park. The event went from July 2-4. The celebrations started at 10 a.m. Main Stage Concerts began at 6 p.m. followed by the fireworks.

Yellow Banks

Yellow Banks Lake is hosting their second annual Fourth of July celebration. Come hang out on the beach or fish to pass the time starting at 2 p.m. until dark. There will be vendors, sponsors and fireworks of course!

Otwell

The city’s five day celebration is ending on July 4 that started with a parade at 10 a.m. After the parade there were vendors for ice cream, food and an opportunity to register for the Supercross Triple Crown Racing. Following that was a Firecracker Baby contest and participants of the Crown Racing got to practice. The children got a chance to show the adults up with their very own Pedal Pull at 2 p.m. and then it was time for the race at 3 p.m. When it gets dark, it will be time for fireworks.

Owensboro

Fireworks on the Ohio scheduled for July 4

The city of Owensboro celebrated their annual All-American Fourth of July event filled with food and fun. The event began at 5 p.m. at Owensboro’s riverfront with fireworks scheduled for dusk.

The Owensboro Convention Center also will host its eighth annual Independence Day from 6-9 p.m. The celebration will be complete with inflatables and activities for children such as, The Bouncer Maze, Bucky’s Pirate Ship and Duck Pond, in the exhibit hall on the first floor of the convention center. Older children can enjoy, the Rock Wall and Spider Climb activities as well as Toxic Warrior Jump, Extreme Dance Party and The Extreme Chaos Obstacle Course. Some waivers will be required for some of those activities. Then people will try to find the best seats for the fireworks display at 9:15 pm. There are tickets available for some seating option here .

New Harmony

What to know about fireworks in Newburgh this Fourth of July

New Harmony hosted its celebration, Haunted New Harmony Ghost Walk, with patriotic songs by the Community Choir, the reading of the Declaration of Independence and a speech by keynote speaker, Professor Kent Schuette. A community picnic and a gold cart parade will follow that.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville resident celebrates 106th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One hundred six candles are a lot to put on a cake, but one Evansville man celebrated in style with cake, ice cream, and a motorcycle parade. Thurman Carnal, a World War II veteran, celebrated his 106th birthday with family members, friends, and fellow residents at Solarbron Terrace. “I expected some […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Saint Anthony hosts cooling station

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – As the heat wave continues in the Tri-State, the need to be indoors grows.Some people may not have the option of turning on the air conditioning so cooling stations are opening up across the Tri-State. The All Saints Parish at Saint Anthony’s Church has opened their doors welcoming anyone to go […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

'Fireworks on the Ohio' lit up the River City sky

The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District spent the majority of Monday prepping for their annual 'Fireworks on the Ohio' Fourth of July celebration event. The event is the cities largest public fireworks celebration. This year, restrictions were lifted as COVID-19 cases have gone down which prompted more festivities for people...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Otters team up with Habitat for Humanity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters are helping rebuild the community near historic Bosse Field.Otters players are partnering with Habitat for Humanity of Evansville to build a home on east Louisiana Street. The future homeowner also volunteered by joining the team to hammer nails and lift walls.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
State
Ohio State
City
Madisonville, KY
Owensboro, KY
Society
Owensboro, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
wevv.com

Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance awards Nicest Lawn In Owensboro

An Owensboro homeowner can now officially claim the title of "Nicest Lawn in the Neighborhood" Owensboro Neighborhood Alliance bestowed the title and a $500 gift certificate to Integrity Nursery and Outdoor Living to Joe McBride. McBride's lawn in the Old Owensboro Neighborhood beat nine other lawns throughout the city on...
OWENSBORO, KY
hot96.com

Final week of Hadi Half-Pot

This week is the last opportunity to purchase Hadi Half-Pot tickets. The jackpot is climbing and now is the time to buy in and win big. Hadi Half-Pot ticket sales are open daily at seven convenient locations throughout the Tri-State through Sunday, July 10 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. CT. The winner will be drawn at 10:00 a.m. CT on Monday, July 11. For complete details and a live feed of the half-pot amount, visit hadihalfpot.com.
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parade#Localevent#Local Life#Independence Day#Fireworks Show#City Park#Dance Party#Tri#Riverside Main#Epd
WEHT/WTVW

Extreme heat melts away hopes for food truck event

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Within these first few weeks of summer, record setting temperatures have already moved their way through the Tri-State. Evansville saw temperatures hit 100° F today — a number the city hasn’t seen in an entire decade. All the while, Evansville wasn’t the only local area that was affected.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Wendell Foster hosting fourth annual BBQ honoring local first responders

Wendell Foster’s Fourth Annual First Responders BBQ is taking place on Thursday, July 21st. The event will be held at Wendell Foster’s Sensory Park in Owensboro, Kentucky. Wendell Foster is a local agency serving people with disabilities. The lunch was created to honor local first responders in Owensboro and Daviess County and to show appreciation for the sacrifices they make each day.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Memorial Coliseum nears renovation

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Vanderburgh County commissioners are inching closer to their goal of finalizing funding for a renovation of the Veterans’ Memorial Coliseum. The Memorial Coliseum, once a bustling downtown feature, is nearing a facelift that will continue its legacy. Plans are in the works for a multi million dollar renovation project that […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
wevv.com

Feed Evansville distributing food this Wednesday

In partnership with Fifth Third Bank, Feed Evansville will be hosting a community food share Wednesday, July 6th from 4-6 pm. The location of the giveaway will be at the Westside Community Center at 2227 W. Michigan Avenue. Organizers say there will be a parking lot on Virginia Street.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

CK Newsome cooling center opens

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – If anyone needs to get somewhere cool, the CK Newsome Center will open its doors. During this week’s bout of extreme heat, The city of Evansville says it will open the CK Newsome Community Center lobby as a cooling center. The center will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Independence Day tradition spanning decades lives on

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — One Tri-State family has made a tradition of their own every Independence Day. Jamia Brown and her family, who own Lic’s Deli & Ice Cream, gather in the neighborhood for a special Fourth of July parade to honor their grandparents. 55 years ago, Brown’s grandfather started the parade with her sister […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

The Otters build up their community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Otters is ‘building’ a better relationship with Habitat for Humanity! They will collaborate on July 6 from 10 a.m-11 a.m. for a build day at Habitat home site, 612 E. Louisiana St. Reports say Otters players and other office staff will be there. The Otters have done similar work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What goes into setting up a city fireworks show?

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Fourth of July is a much awaited long weekend full of soaking up the sun, devouring food at cookouts, and of course – watching a fireworks show! They light up the night sky and leave everyone in awe, but not many people see all the work that goes into putting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sunflower fields soak up the sun in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — If you’re planning on catching sunflowers in full bloom this season, you better act quick! The Red Barn Farm in Warrick County has opened their sunflower field for people to take pictures and buy bouquets. The flowers usually grow anywhere from 6 to 10 feet tall. The farm’s owner says the […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Sturgis giving out free food boxes

STURGIS, Ky. (WEHT) – The city of Sturgis, Ky. will be giving out free food boxes on July 8 at The Well. Boxes will start being given out at 12 p.m. The boxes are first come, first serve while supplies last. More information can be found on the City of Sturgis Facebook page.
STURGIS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy