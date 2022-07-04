ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn Park, MN

18-year-old man dies in Minnesota fireworks explosion

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — An 18-year-old man died early Monday after a firework exploded in his face in a Minneapolis suburb.

The incident was the first publicly reported death in Minnesota from fireworks this year, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

Police in Brooklyn Park responded to the scene around 1:30 a.m. Monday. Officers said they found a man with severe wounds to his head and face, and a friend who was performing CPR on him. The man later died at a local hospital.

Minnesota fireworks fatalities are rare, although an Apple Valley man died in 2021 after he was hit by a firework. Before then, the last fireworks-related fatality in the state was in 2015.

In 2021, 17 Minnesotans were injured by fireworks, down from 78 injuries in 2020.

Nationally, nine people died last year from fireworks-related injuries.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bring Me The News

Teenage boy dead, another critical in Minneapolis shooting

A 17-year-old boy was killed and 16-year-old was injured in a Minneapolis shooting Tuesday night. The incident unfolded in the area of East 18th Street in the Stevens Square at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday evening, with Minneapolis Police Department saying officers arrived to find the 17-year-old suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. He...
KARE 11

Officials: 7 people injured in shooting at Boom Island Park

MINNEAPOLIS — Seven people are in the hospital, some of them critically injured, after a shooting in Minneapolis Monday night. Officials initially said there were eight victims, however, the Minneapolis Park Police provided an update on Tuesday saying they believe one of the victims was injured in a separate incident.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn Park, MN
Accidents
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Apple Valley, MN
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Brooklyn Park, MN
Crime & Safety
Minneapolis, MN
Accidents
City
Brooklyn Park, MN
mprnews.org

Relative of deceased Maplewood family asks public to avoid rumor

This story comes to you from Sahan Journal, a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to providing authentic news reporting about Minnesota's new immigrants and refugees. MPR News is a partner with Sahan Journal and will be sharing stories between SahanJournal.com and MPRNews.org. The grandfather of three children who police believe were drowned...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
KX News

8 hurt, some critically, in July 4 Minneapolis park shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Eight people were wounded, some critically, in a shooting in a Minneapolis park during unofficial Fourth of July celebrations. Police say the shooting took place about 11:30 p.m. Monday at Boom Island Park. Kaayla Laanaee says she and others were watching people light fireworks when she heard a series of gunshots. First […]
KROC News

Twin Cities Woman Drowned Her 3 Children and Herself

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Three children whose bodies were found in a suburban Minneapolis lake over the holiday weekend died in drownings that were classified as homicides, and their mother died of a drowning that was suicide, authorities said Tuesday as they also identified the victims. Searchers recovered...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firework#Brooklyn#Violent Crime#Accident#Minnesotans
KROC News

Minnesota Teen Famous For Rabbit Rescues Facing Charges

SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged the president of a Savage-based rabbit rescue nonprofit with animal cruelty and torture after police discovered nearly 50 dead rabbits in a barn. The Star Tribune reported Tuesday that police arrived at the barn on June 27 to investigate reports of sick...
wdayradionow.com

Four bodies discovered in Minnesota lake

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota authorities are conducting a homicide investigation after four bodies were pulled from a lake north of St. Paul. Police responded to a possible murder-suicide at Vadnais Lake at about 4 p.m. Friday afternoon. Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher confirmed Friday night that a young child's body had been found. The bodies of two other children and their mother were found at the lake Saturday.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
voiceofalexandria.com

Two women are stabbed in an assault in central Minnesota

(St. Cloud, MN) -- A woman is wanted in connection with a double stabbing in central Minnesota. Authorities say that Maritza Lockett is accused of stabbing two people early Sunday morning in a parking lot at Fifth Avenue and First Street South in St. Cloud. Police say the stabbings happened...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two injured in Tuesday morning St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Two are injured after a shooting in St. Paul that happened shortly before noon on Tuesday.St. Paul police officers responded to a 911 call regarding two people shot around the area of Rice Street and Como Avenue.Officers say they found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds when they arrived at the scene.Both victims were transported to Regions Hospital. The man is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman is unknown at the time.The incident is under investigation.
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Lakeville man claims his sneeze caused him to fatally hit teen biker

CEDAR LAKE, Minn. — A Lakeville man has been charged with vehicular homicide after hitting a teen cyclist with his vehicle. Joseph Benjamin Friedges, 72, of Lakeville, has been charged in Scott County with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide, with one for operating his vehicle under the influence of alcohol. According to the criminal complaint, Friedges claims his sneeze caused him to veer into a nearby ditch, hitting a teen cyclist.
Bring Me The News

Body found along shoreline of Crystal Lake

A body was found along the shoreline of Crystal Lake Tuesday afternoon. Police in Robbinsdale said the body of a male was found lying face-down in the water just before 1 p.m. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities. The male's identity and the official cause of death will be released when an autopsy is completed.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

976K+
Followers
467K+
Post
438M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy