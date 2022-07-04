ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Neighbor 2 Neighbor serving hot lunch on Fourth of July to less fortunate

By Leslie DelasBour
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LMsLN_0gUgub2600

This Fourth of July, Neighbor 2 Neighbor made sure the less fortunate in Kansas City had a nice meal, a cool place to eat and a prayer.

"A lot of people don't have family to go to, and this is they family right here," said Leon Nash, who served lunch at Mount Washington Missionary Baptist Church.

A hot plate, with a pinch of hope, is what the executive director of Neighbor 2 Neighbor Gregory Parr provided for many Monday inside the hall of the church.

"Our primary purpose is to help the homeless figure out why they are homeless, and help them get off the streets and mostly into drug treatment centers and to recovery houses," Parr said.

Parr says meals are served at the church five days a week, but to many, these meals are more than just a hot plate of food.

"Many times, it isn't just a meal," Parr said. "People come here because they have hope, they want to hear the possibility of people surrendering."

"Monday through Friday, I love to come here because I believe it saves a lot of people," Nash said. "Then they just don't feed us, they talk to us, they pray with us, they listen to us."

The folks that Neighbor 2 Neighbor serves include women like Chavon Hatten.

"I go through things," Hatten said. "I come in my hood, with my hood family, and I come try to give back in positive words and let people know you don't have to stay out here."

Hatten says the meals provided by Neighbor 2 Neighbor and volunteers have a deeper meaning to the people they serve.

"Some of us don't have nowhere to eat, nowhere to stay, we sleep outside," Hatten said. "I've been homeless before, I didn't have to be, but I chose to be. Some of us deal with mental illness, so it's good to have a place to eat, get cooled off and stuff and fill your belly."

The folks being served breakfast and dinner at the church, whether sitting down for a prayer or lining up for lunch, receive a scoop of compassion, hope and understanding.

"It's their calling to give us the love that we are missing from our loved ones," Hatten said. "They already get the love from their loved ones, so we come here, and they give us that love."

For more information on how to help Neighbor 2 Neighbor, click here.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX4 News Kansas City

Hundreds of youth team up to help cleanup KCK neighborhood

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Hundreds of youth volunteers spent their Wednesday afternoon in the heat cleaning up the Argentine neighborhood of Kansas City, Kansas. The Argentine Betterment Corporation said it has teamed up with a local event called the Challenge Conference and have hosted 400 students from all over the United States to help with trash cleanup in the area.
KANSAS CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
inkansascity.com

This Weekend in Kansas City: July 7-10

Looking to hit the town this weekend, but not sure what to do? We have some ideas. Brookside’s annual sidewalk sale offers three days of discounts, activities, and special merchandise at participating stores throughout the historic Brookside shops. Participating merchants will stretch from Wornall to Main Street and from 62nd Terrace to Meyer Boulevard. The Brookside Business Association and CID are also hosting a free paper-shredding event in the lot behind Jalapeno’s on Saturday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#4th Of July#Volunteers#Charity
kcstudio.org

‘It’s Not Just a Job.’

John O’Brien on the stairway of the Golden Ox, which he painstakingly renovated several years ago. At left is his favorite place, what he calls “my mafia table,” which affords a view of the restaurant’s front door. (photo by Jim Barcus) Passion drives John O’Brien’s Hammer...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KFVS12

‘Bred out of control’: Dozens of rabbits rescued from KC-area home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An animal rescue service specializing in bird service went outside of the cage for a recent operation, helping a house get its rabbit population under control. Burge Bird Rescue, operated by Dr. Julie Burge, drove to a home in the Kansas City area where over...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Homeless
NewsBreak
Charities
KCTV 5

‘Truth over Troost’: A Kansas City business owner’s effort to reconcile with the past

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The owner of Ruby Jean’s Juicery recently launched the “Truth over Troost” petition in an effort to get the street renamed. Chris Goode, whose business stands on the corner of 30th Street and Troost Avenue, said his petition has gained hundreds of signatures. He has already taken his idea to the full City Council, the office of Mayor Quinton Lucas and other city offices. His hope is to get leaders on board, especially with the stigma behind the name of Troost Avenue.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy