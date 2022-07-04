ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olive Branch, MS

Three arrested after armed carjacking attempt in Mississippi; police said guns were fired in the incident

 2 days ago
Three people were arrested Monday on charges they attempted to carjack a person at a Mississippi gas station on the morning of July 4.

Olive Branch police said the incident occurred at approximately 10:28 a.m. Monday. They were called to the report of an attempted carjacking with a firearm discharged.

Upon arrival, police found a 16-year-old suspect on the scene and arrested another suspect, 20-year-old Reginald Fleming a little while later.

The third suspect, 18-year-old Jeric Harton, 18, was discovered at a local hospital.

All three of the suspects are reportedly from Memphis, police said.

The three are expected to face attempted murder, attempted carjacking, armed robbery and possession of stolen property, police said.

Dexter Bland
2d ago

an armed public is a safer public. these guys likely would have never been caught if a regular citizen not been armed. when seconds count cops just minutes away.

James Smith
2d ago

criminals don't want the law-abiding citizens to be armed plain and simple period 😉 because if'n ya try and steal from an armed person ya can be shot period which is why arming every law-abiding citizen is the best way to stop this crazy gun violence business in its tracks period...

Barbara Lee
2d ago

Good job officers in apprehending these criminals!👏🏽👏🏽👮🏽‍♂️

