ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

UK says to strengthen internet laws to fight Russian disinformation

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHFuO_0gUguEvV00

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is proposing a new law that will require social media companies to proactively tackle disinformation posted by foreign states such as Russia, the government said on Monday.

The law would tackle fake accounts on platforms such as Meta’s Facebook and Twitter that were set up on behalf of foreign states to influence elections or court proceedings, the government said.

The law is likely to be passed during this parliamentary session through an amendment to link the National Security Bill and Online Safety Bill, both of which are in the government’s current programme.

Communications regulator Ofcom will draw up codes of practice to help social media companies comply with the law, and will have the power to issue fines for infringement.

Digital Secretary Nadine Dorries said on Monday the invasion of Ukraine has shown how Russia uses social media to spread lies about its actions.

“We cannot allow foreign states or their puppets to use the internet to conduct hostile online warfare unimpeded,” she said. “That’s why we are strengthening our new internet safety protections to make sure social media firms identify and root out state-backed disinformation.”

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision

McDonalds and Starbucks aren’t the only big companies to leave Russia after Vladimir Putin’s horrific attacks on Ukraine. On Thursday, worldwide giant Nike announced they will be leaving the country permanently and have no plans on returning anytime soon. Nike released this statement on their decision, via CNN: “Nike has made the decision to leave […] The post Nike lays the hammer down on Vladimir Putin, Russia with bombshell decision appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disinformation#Ukraine#Russian#Meta#Ofcom#Digital
Daily Mail

Ukrainian general threatens to destroy £2.7billion 'umbilical cord' bridge linking Russia to Crimea using long-range Western weapons

A top Ukrainian general this week threatened to destroy a huge bridge that links Russia to the occupied Crimean peninsula using long-range Western weapons. Major General Dmytro Marchenko said on Wednesday night that Kyiv considered the 745-foot Kerch bridge a legitimate military target in his country's on-going war against Vladimir Putin's invading forces.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Russia
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Putin warns Russia will ‘respond’ if Nato develop military infrastructures in Finland and Sweden

Vladimir Putin has warned that Russia will respond if Nato sets up military infrastructure in Finland and Sweden.The Russian president, however, suggested that his nation does not have the same “problems” with the two countries as they do with Ukraine and said they can join “whatever they want”.“They only must clearly understand that there were no threats to them before,” Mr Putin said.“Now, if military contingents and infrastructure are deployed there, we will have to respond in a mirror manner.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Putin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat towards Nato should be ignored, says Liz TrussConsequences for world freedom ‘appalling’ if Ukraine lose war, Boris Johnson saysPutin’s ‘rhetoric’ and threat to Nato should be ignored says Liz Truss
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

484K+
Followers
341K+
Post
230M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy