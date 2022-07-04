Jail to conduct own probe of inmate's death

Albemarle District Jail officials are conducting their own internal probe into the circumstances surrounding the death of a jail inmate June 24.

Wayne Jones, the assistant administrator at the jail, confirmed the probe into inmate William Adam Seagle’s death on June 28, saying the jail routinely conducts internal investigations following all serious incidents.

The jail’s probe of Seagle’s death will cooperate with but be independent of the separate investigation being conducted by the Pasquotank Sheriff’s Office, Jones said. The jail’s probe will focus on whether jail personnel followed proper procedures during the incident.

Pasquotank Sheriff Tommy Wooten had few new details about his department’s investigation of Seagle’s death, saying only that the inmate appeared to “have a seizure” before losing consciousness the evening of June 24. The Sheriff’s Office said no foul play is suspected in Seagle’s death.

Wooten said an autopsy will be performed to determine what caused Seagle’s death but cautioned it may take “up to six months” for the results to be released.

Jones had little to add to the press release Wooten’s department released on June 27 about the facts of what happened at the jail the night Seagle died.

According to that release, jail officers responded to the jail’s B Block after observing Seagle, 24, lying on the floor around 10:11 p.m. About a minute later, officers and inmates moved Seagle, who was unconscious and not breathing, from the floor to a table in the B Block’s common area. Jail officers then began providing Seagle with lifesaving care until emergency medical services personnel could arrive and take over.

Seagle was then transported to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center where he was pronounced dead around 11:20 p.m., the sheriff’s press release stated.

Jones said Seagle was with other inmates in the B Block when he suddenly “collapsed and fell.” He said three jail officers responded to Seagle after noticing him lying on the floor.

Seagle had just entered the jail the day before, and had had no known confrontations with either jail staff or other inmates, Jones said. An arrest report from the Perquimans Sheriff’s Office shows Seagle, of the 1400 block of Ocean Highway, Hertford, was arrested June 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on charges. He was being held at the jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.

Perquimans Sheriff Shelby White said the charges against Seagle involved traffic-related offenses. He said Seagle was arrested June 23 and transported to the jail without incident.