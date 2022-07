Dodge is known mostly for its outrageous V-8 Muscle cars. Over the last decade, the American carmaker has presented us car enthusiasts with some of the most bonkers high-performance vehicles. Those were the people that actually considered putting the Hellcat engine into a Chrysler Pacifica van. Not that they didn’t put it in almost anything else available in their lineup. Regardless, Dodge is at a turning point as it is preparing the supercharged V-8 for an epic send-off. What comes next is the first-ever Muscle car EV. Dodge’s Muscle is coming in August 2022 and this is everything you need to know about it.

CARS ・ 1 DAY AGO