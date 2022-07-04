ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea step up pursuit of Manchester City defender Nathan Ake amid concerns that Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt could join Bayern Munich

By Simon Jones for MailOnline, Jeorge Bird For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chelsea's need for Manchester City's Nathan Ake has grown stronger amid fears Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt could choose Bayern Munich over a move to London.

Chelsea are willing to offer a higher fee than the Germans of around £68m.

The Blues had identified de Ligt as one of their key transfer targets and offered Timo Werner as part of the deal but were unable to reach an agreement with Juventus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GcRpg_0gUgtti900
Chelsea are set to step up their pursuit of Manchester City centre-back Nathan Ake

Bayern have now overtaken Chelsea in the battle for de Ligt, with the German club's head coach Julian Nagelsmann and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic having spoken to the Dutchman.

Juventus are willing to accept a fee of £68.9million for de Light and, although Bayern aren't currently prepared to meet that valuation, they are hopeful that an agreement will eventually be able to be reached.

With a deal for de Ligt proving problematic, Chelsea will now focus their attention on attempting to re-sign Ake.

Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in a high-profile centre-back having already lost Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tBIk6_0gUgtti900
Matthijs de Ligt was Chelsea's number one defensive target but he could join Bayern Munich

Ake joined Chelsea as a youngster in 2011 and remained at the club until 2017, taking in a series of loan spells. In total he made 17 senior appearances for Chelsea and won the Europa League and the League Cup.

A move to Bournemouth followed before Ake signed for City in 2020. He played just 14 Premier League games for Pep Guardiola's side last season.

Bringing Ake back to Stamford Bridge may not be straightforward, however, with City warning Chelsea that they have no plans to sell him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7K66_0gUgtti900
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is eager to bring in a significant signing at centre-back

Newcastle made an enquiry for Ake earlier this summer and were informed that he is valued at £50million.

Even if Chelsea are willing to pay that price City would have to bring in a replacement defender before they could sanction a sale.

Chelsea are also looking to sign Ake's team-mate, winger Raheem Sterling.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Oliver Kahn shows Bayern Munich’s hand on both Ronaldo and De Ligt transfers

Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has revealed Bayern Munich’s transfer stance on both Cristiano Ronaldo and Matthijs de Ligt. It is common knowledge by now that Cristiano Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window, with the 37-year-old’s decision said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career reports the Times.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Leeds United sign Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year deal, with a £21m deal for Feyenoord winger Luis Sinisterra edging closer... as boss Jesse Marsch continues to rebuild his squad

Leeds United have signed Tyler Adams from Red Bull Leipzig on a five-year contract in a £20million deal and Luis Sinisterra will follow from Feyenoord for £21m following his medical last night. The 23-year-old midfielder is seen as the successor to Kalvin Phillips, who joined Premier League champions...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Matthijs De Ligt
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Thomas Tuchel
Yardbarker

Report – PSG remains keen on Juventus youngster

Juventus has placed Moise Kean on the market even though he is only at the Allianz Stadium on loan from Everton. The striker struggled in his first season back at the club, and that has cast doubt over his long-term future in Turin. Juve can make his transfer permanent after...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea are weighing up several defensive targets this summer, so which one is best statistically? Matthijs de Ligt leads the way in the air and Kalidou Koulibaly makes most interventions... but Milan Skriniar is great with the ball at his feet

Romelu Lukaku's departure means a new forward is essential, but for Chelsea the most pressing area of concern this summer comes in defence. With Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen gone - the former leaving a gaping hole after starting 34 league matches last season - Thomas Tuchel knows strengthening defensively is his biggest priority in the coming months if they are to seriously compete for the title next season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer news: Chelsea could make Ronaldo move

Chelsea are considering a move for Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has informed the Old Trafford club he wants to leave this summer. (Athletic - subscription required), external. The 37-year-old is also willing to take a significant pay cut to his £500,000-a-week deal at United. (Independent), external. Meanwhile,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#Juventus#Germans#De Light#Bournemouth
Daily Mail

Ajax table a £28m bid for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between club chiefs Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar, with the Dutch giants hopeful of a resolution as they eye up a summer swoop

Ajax have offered £28million for Tottenham winger Steven Bergwijn after talks between Daniel Levy and Edwin van der Sar. Spurs are still looking to finalise details pending further discussions despite the Dutch club's hopes of a resolution. Sportsmail revealed that the north London side rejected a bid worth £17m...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus and Milan to battle for teenage striker

Even though bolstering the club’s senior squad remains the main priority for the management, Juventus are also tracking a host of youngsters. According to Calciomercato via ilBianconero, Juventus are keeping tabs on Vicenza teenager Tommaso Mancini. The 17-year-old is a youth product of Vicenza who mainly plays with the...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
F.C. Bayern Munich
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Daily Mail

IAN HERBERT: England's fearless youngsters point the way to a summer of thrills after opening 1-0 win at Euro 2022… there's a deadly intent to Sarina Wiegman's team as they look to embed women's football in the national consciousness

The opening celebration was, much like England football's, measured, classy and free of unnecessary fireworks. Some plumes of red, white and blue, a few flames and then young side who have so much that they say they want to prove, went about their business. They are being asked to help...
WORLD
SPORTbible

Premier League Rival Exploring Potential Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the subject of serious transfer interest from Chelsea, with the London club considering the possibility of poaching the Portuguese icon from Old Trafford. As the transfer window ramps up, Premier League rivals Chelsea have explored the opportunity of luring Cristiano Ronaldo away from Manchester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Tottenham sell Steven Bergwijn to Ajax in a £28m deal after the winger completes a medical... as the Dutch club offer to waive some of the fee Spurs owe for Davinson Sanchez as part of the negotiations

Tottenham have sold Steven Bergwijn to Ajax in a £28million deal, with the Dutchman becoming the club's first major departure of the summer. Bergwijn, 24, completed a medical in Amsterdam on Wednesday and will wear the number seven shirt for the reigning Eredivisie champions. Ajax offered to waive some...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

'This start is so important': England boss Sarina Wiegman was satisfied after The Lionesses Euro 2022 opening win over Austria in front of an 'incredible' 70,000 fans at Old Trafford

England boss Sarina Wiegman described the winning start to Euro 2022 as important while stressing her side can perform better after the Lionesses opened their home campaign with a 1-0 victory over Austria. Beth Mead's 16th-minute finish proved the only goal of the tournament curtain-raiser at Old Trafford, which had...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

466K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy