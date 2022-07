A new report says the European Central Bank (ECB) is set to caution European Union (EU) members against pre-empting crypto rules being prepared for the Eurozone. The Financial Times report says that the ECB is concerned about the chaos that would be occasioned by the introduction of varying and potentially clashing crypto regulations by different national regulators ahead of the EU-wide crypto rules becoming law in 2023.

MARKETS ・ 9 HOURS AGO