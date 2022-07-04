ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Want to light off fireworks in Northeast Ohio? Not so fast

By Maia Belay
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTg17_0gUgteiU00

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It may be tempting to celebrate the Fourth of July with a bang, but beware, depending on the location setting off fireworks could be illegal.

Fireworks displays are not permitted in dozens of cities despite a new state law allowing residents to buy and set off fireworks. Under House Bill 172, cities can set limits on igniting fireworks.

Fireworks Guide 2022: Where to see 4th of July displays in Northeast Ohio

Communities, including South Euclid, chose to ban consumer fireworks displays. So far, fireworks-related calls in South Euclid are substantially lower than years past.

“The message was received very well throughout the community,” said South Euclid Sergeant William Lazor. “There would be zero tolerance for fireworks for the safety of the residents, the structures and the well-being of everyone around.”

The change in fireworks related calls was surprising to the sergeant who said it may be related to the overall decrease in activity during the height of the pandemic.

Police: 2 dead, 1 arrested in Seven Hills stabbing

“We were actually very surprised,” said the sergeant. “With the past few years with the pandemic, people had a little bit more free time … we only had 20 calls this weekend for service for fireworks with only three citations being issued.”

Typically, Sgt. Lazor said the department may receive to 20 to 30 calls each day about fireworks this time of year. The decrease is a welcome change, police said that could help improve safety by helping residents avoid fireworks injuries.

“It is a safety concern, a lot of times there is alcohol and drug use associated with fireworks so that obviously impairs people’s logical thinking,” said Lazor.

FOX 8 reached out to several police departments from across Northeast Ohio to determine if there was an increase in fireworks related citations. Cleveland Police said they might have more information to share after the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
South Euclid, OH
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
South Euclid, OH
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Consumer Fireworks#Northeast Ohio#Cleveland Police#Alcohol#Police Sergeant#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Why are flags in Ohio flying at half-staff?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered flags across the state be flown at half-staff in honor of the victims of the mass shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, on July 4. In an order issued Tuesday, DeWine said flags on all public buildings and ground across the state were to fly at […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ridge Road repaving and traffic signalization update scheduled

BROOKLYN, Ohio -- A traffic headache for decades, Ridge Road is about to undergo a major overhaul that has Mayor Katie Gallagher excited for the future. “This is a huge project and an area that’s been on the radar for Cleveland, Parma and Brooklyn for a while,” Gallagher said. “It’s just such a busy corridor.
PARMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: State of emergency in effect in Akron...and more

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, July 5:. State of emergency in effect in Akron following demonstrations over Jayland Walker shooting. Police say protesters damaged downtown Akron businesses. Protests on Monday smaller, peaceful, in advance of curfew. Akron police release body cam video showing Walker’s death. Two injured...
iheart.com

A 47-foot Sea Ray Boat Hits The Break Wall Near Burke Lakefront Airport

CLEVELAND - A 47-foot Sea Ray boat hit the break wall at the western corner of Burke Lakefront Airport in Lake Erie north of downtown Cleveland on Saturday night around 11 p.m. United States Coast Guard Petty Officer Andrew Barresi told WTAM news that six people and one dog were on board at the time of the incident and one person was taken to a local hospital with leg injuries.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

52K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy