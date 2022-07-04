UK Subscription Payment Platform Raylo Raises $7.8M

Dubai tech company Toggle Market is debuting a financing program that will offer a buy now, pay later (BNPL) function for hotels and restaurants, a company press release said. “BNPL for business is vastly different to B2C BNPL,” said Fuad Sajdi, CEO of Toggle Market, “Through our SaaS enabled marketplace www.togglehospitality.com we have been able to drive offline purchases online. We have created a platform that gives total control for the HORECA [hotel-restaurant-cafe] industry to dictate what payment terms they want to have, helping them spread payments over 6-12 months, whilst guaranteeing their suppliers are still paid within 24 hours. We now enable businesses that want to scale regardless of the market conditions and help them better their own customer service.”

