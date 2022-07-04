ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK Subscription Payment Platform Raylo Raises $7.8M

By PYMNTS
 2 days ago
London-based subscription payment platform Raylo has raised £6.5 million ($7.87 million) in additional funding, which will help it expand its data and engineering teams and accelerate the debut of a subscription pay service, according to a Tech Funding News report Monday (July 4). Raylo also received a strategic...

pymnts.com

Amazon Faces UK Antitrust Probe Over Sales Practices

The United Kingdom's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is looking into whether Amazon "has a dominant position in the U.K. and whether it is abusing that position and distorting competition by giving an unfair advantage to its own retail business or sellers that use its services," it announced in a Wednesday (July 6) press release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

DHL Expands UK eCommerce Operation With $570M+ Spend

DHL eCommerce Solutions on Tuesday (July 5) unveiled its plan to invest more than $570 million across DHL Parcel UK, its U.K. eCommerce operation, responding to a 40% uptick in volume since the start of 2020 and steadily increasing demand for eCommerce and B2B services, according to a company release.
BUSINESS
pymnts

Study: Consumers Keep Subscriptions for the Fun Factor

Emerging through the pandemic, battling the relentless tide of inflation, stock market routs, airport delays, you name it, it makes sense that as summer alights (and beyond), we'd all like to have a little breather, a bit of whimsy perhaps. And for merchants, to keep subscriptions humming, to keep...
CELL PHONES
pymnts

Amazon Could Earn Grubhub Stake in New Prime Perk Deal

Amazon could earn a 2% to 15% stake in food delivery firm Grubhub as part of a deal with parent company Just Eat Takeaway.com that offers Amazon Prime customers a free membership to the service and no-fee delivery from select restaurants. Just Eat Takeaway will bump up Amazon's ownership stake...
BUSINESS
#Uk#Subscriptions#Consumer Electronics#A Tech Funding News#Wayra Uk#Telef Nica
pymnts

Revolut Enters In-Person Payments Space With Card Reader

Revolut announced Tuesday (July 5) the launch of Revolut Reader, a pocket-sized card reader designed to let merchants accept payments in person and on the go. "The launch marks Revolut's move into in-person payments, as the super app continues to diversify its offering for business customers," the company said in a news release. "Payments will become as easy as cash with Revolut Reader, but without the hassle of dealing with coins and notes."
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

Dubai-Based Toggle Market Expands BNPL for Hospitality Industry

Dubai tech company Toggle Market is debuting a financing program that will offer a buy now, pay later (BNPL) function for hotels and restaurants, a company press release said. "BNPL for business is vastly different to B2C BNPL," said Fuad Sajdi, CEO of Toggle Market, "Through our SaaS enabled marketplace www.togglehospitality.com we have been able to drive offline purchases online. We have created a platform that gives total control for the HORECA [hotel-restaurant-cafe] industry to dictate what payment terms they want to have, helping them spread payments over 6-12 months, whilst guaranteeing their suppliers are still paid within 24 hours. We now enable businesses that want to scale regardless of the market conditions and help them better their own customer service."
ECONOMY
pymnts

BoE: Digital Pounds Likely to Be Managed Through Accounts

Bank of England (BoE) Deputy Governor Jon Cunliffe said Wednesday (July 6) during a panel discussion that any proposed digital pound would likely be managed through some sort of account rather than working like cash or banknotes, Bloomberg reported. Cunliffe, who is overseeing the bank's work on central bank digital...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Canada's CIBC Partners With Will-Writing Platform Willful

Canadian financial institution (FI) CIBC will be working with Willful, a platform for will creation, to add digital options for affordable estate planning, a press release said Tuesday (July 5). The release notes that many Canada residents consider cost and convenience when they're considering making a will. And in addition,...
ECONOMY
pymnts

UK Antitrust Watchdog Scrutinizes Microsoft-Activision Deal

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), the U.K.'s antitrust watchdog, is looking into Microsoft's deal to buy Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion, Reuters reported Wednesday (July 6), looking at whether this would cut competition in the country. The deal, which was announced in January and would be the...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Turkish FinTechs See Growing Business Opportunities in Neighboring Europe

Turkey has always been a bridge between continents, but while most of the country's landmass is located on the Asian side of the continental divide, Turkish firms look more towards Europe for business opportunities, leveraging tariff-free trade deals inked with the European Union and the United Kingdom. Germany, for...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Crypto Regulation Weekly: EU’s Landmark MiCA Legislation Hits Stablecoins Hard

The European Parliament and European Commission wrapped up negotiations on the EU's landmark Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA) regulation bill. It's taken four years and more than a few fights to reach an agreement on the legislation. While it's missing a few major areas of the digital asset industry, most notably decentralized finance (DeFi) and nonfungible tokens (NFTs), which will be covered by separate legislation, MiCA covers a great deal.
MARKETS
pymnts

BigCommerce Strengthens European Presence

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) eCommerce platform BigCommerce announced Wednesday (July 6) that it has grown its European presence into Austria, Denmark, Norway and Sweden and its Latin American presence into Peru. . BigCommerce empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow eCommerce businesses with a range of tools and functions. It...
BUSINESS
pymnts

85% of Merchants Are Interested in Accepting Crypto to Gain New Customers

Gaining new customers and eliminating middlemen are the top two reasons why merchants are interested in accepting cryptocurrency or expanding their cryptocurrency payments options, according to "Paying with Cryptocurrency," a PYMNTS and BitPay collaboration based on a survey of 2,334 consumers and 202 merchants. The survey found that...
MARKETS
pymnts

Revolut Teams With Stripe to Power International Growth

FinTech firm Revolut is partnering with financial infrastructure platform Stripe to power its worldwide expansion plans into new markets and support payments in the U.K. and Europe. "Revolut builds seamless solutions for its customers. That means access to quick and easy payments, and our collaboration with Stripe facilitates that," David...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Indonesia’s Akulaku Expands BNPL Offering

Indonesian digital banking and finance platform Akulaku is expanding its buy now, pay later (BNPL) platform Akulaku PayLater, according to a Tuesday (July 5) press release. Launched earlier this year, Akulaku PayLater lets people with little to no credit history purchase the products they need and pay for them in scheduled increments, the release stated. It is offered through 4,000 merchants.
ECONOMY
pymnts

pymnts

Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.

