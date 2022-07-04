ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Fourth of July celebrations are underway in Augusta

By Maria Sellers
WRDW-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Downtown Augusta was electric, with hundreds near the Common for the city’s Fourth of July celebration. The preparations started around 11 a.m., with vendors setting up for the celebration. We spoke to vendors and the fireworks team to find out how they prepared for...

www.wrdw.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

What programs are in place for Augusta’s youth?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve been keeping up with Augusta commissioners as they continue looking for ways to cut down on crime in the city. They told us one part of the issue is getting programs for teens. If they have positive ways to spend their time, it could help keep them out of trouble.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Market on Main summer grill-off event returns to Warrenton

WARRENTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A small town in our area is hoping to generate some buzz. It all centers around summer grilling. We were in Warrenton, to see what an event like this could mean for the town. Warrenton’s getting ready for a grill-off. “If it can be on...
WARRENTON, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Confederate Powder Works Chimney, 1862, Augusta

This historic chimney, standing 150 feet tall, is all that remains of the Confederate Powder Works, which was the only major industrial facility built by the Confederate States. Augusta was chosen as the site of the powder works for the ready power source provided by the adjacent canal and good railroad infrastructure. Lieutenant Colonel George Washington Rains oversaw the construction of the project and Major Charles Shaler Smith was the chief architect and engineer. Construction began in 1862 and when complete consisted of 26 well-spaced buildings stretching two miles along the Augusta Canal. It was soon the second largest powder works in the world. Around 2.75 million pounds of gunpowder were produced here until operations ended in April 1865, though production was slowed by a massive explosion in August 1864. When the Powder Works was demolished during a widening of the canal between 1872-1875, the chimney was saved as a monument at the request of Colonel Rains, who remained in Augusta and later became dean of the Medical College of Georgia. The adjacent Sibley Mill was not part of the Confederate Powder Works but was constructed with bricks leftover from the ruins of the complex.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Augusta, GA
Government
City
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
Local
Georgia Government
wfxg.com

Columbia County holds 22nd annual Boom! in the Park

EVANS, Ga. (WFXG) - Independence day festivities kicked off across the CSRA Monday. In Columbia County, the 22nd annual BOOM! in the Park event was held at Evans Towne Center Park. Fireworks weren't the only things booming Monday night. The park was also booming with a lot of residents excited...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Locals gather in downtown Augusta to celebrate Independence Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Monday night was all about food, fun, and patriotism as Augusta came together to celebrate our country’s freedom. Live music, inflatables, and fireworks made this a super-family-friendly 4th of July in downtown Augusta.,,  with something for everyone. “I love it baby, “said Janice Foxworth. “The beer, music, food,” said Eric Silvestri. More than […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Help Stuff the Bus with school supplies to benefit local students

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - August is quickly approaching, and that means our students will be heading back to the classroom. And the United Way of the CSRA wants to make sure each student has what they need to succeed. Helping to ease the burden of some parents, United Way is...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Augusta temporarily closes Mayor's Fishing Pond

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The City of Augusta has temporarily closed the Mayor's Fishing Pond on Lock & Dam Rd. The pond is closed to public fishing until July 11. Residents with any questions about the pond closure are encouraged to call Augusta311.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Butler
wfxg.com

Local organizations host 12th annual signers monument ceremony

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG)-Earlier, citizens joined together to remember the Declaration of Independence and the Georgia signers who made it possible. Local organizations such as Chapter #162, National Sojourners Inc., Webb Masonic Lodge #166 and Martinez Masonic Lodge #710 hosted the event. Located in front of City Hall, the 50 foot...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Augusta Canal Headgates, 1840s & 1870s, Columbia County

Henry Harford Cumming envisioned Augusta as the “Lowell of the South” [in reference to the textile hub in Massachusetts] and was the driving force behind the Augusta Canal. The first nine-mile section was completed between 1845-1846, and within a couple of years three mills had already been risen along the waterway. Built near the end of the Canal Era [roughly 1800-1850], it was amazingly successful, as most Southern canals never were, and is the only intact industrial canal still in use in the South today. It was lengthened and enlarged between 1872-1877. It was after this expansion that most of the mills associated with Augusta’s industrial heritage were constructed. These included the Enterprise, Blanche, Sibley, and King Mills. I believe the present gatehouse dates to the expansion period in the 1870s.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Career fairs, other opportunities offered across CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Charlie Norwood Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be holding a job fair on July 16. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Uptown campus, 1 Freedom Way. VA personnel will interview applicants for clinical and non-clinical positions across the...
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#July Fourth#Fourth Of July#Wings And Stuff
WJBF

Hidden gems of the Augusta area

Whether it's a restaurant that has great food, a business that provides great service, or a person that does great things in the community, a hidden gem is something that you feel get's far less recognition than it deserves.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Sibley Mill, 1880, Augusta

The Sibley Manufacturing Company was chartered in 1880 and construction of the Sibley Mill began on the site of the old Confederate Powder Works. Jones S. Davis, who also designed the Enterprise Mill, created an extraordinary factory, 528 feet long with three floors containing 24,000 spindles. A fourth floor was added by 1882 and 30 houses for workers were also built. The Neo-Gothic architecture recalled the appearance of the Confederate Powder Works and half a million bricks from the old factory were used in the construction.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Hundreds of unopened masks found in dumpster at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The number of COVID cases in Richmond County are at a five-month high. The feds are predicting another wave this fall, which would make our third fall into the pandemic. In the meantime, unused Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is filling up dumpsters across the country, including...
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

Woolworth Department Store, 1939, Augusta

In its heyday, the F. W. Woolworth Company was one of the nation’s leading retail store chains. The location of the Augusta store was one of the busiest parts of the city when built in 1939. It closed in 1991 and has been empty since. In 1960, its lunch...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Army
wgac.com

Augusta VA to Hold Job Fair

The Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center in Augusta is hosting a job fair next Saturday, July 16, at the Uptown Campus at 1 Freedom Way. Hours are 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. VA officials say they have clinical and non-clinical positions to fill across the healthcare system, including sites in Augusta, Athens, Aiken, and Statesboro. Augusta VA personnel will be conducting interviews and making same-day offers for some positions.
AUGUSTA, GA
vanishinggeorgia.com

James Oglethorpe Statue, 2003, Augusta

Though he is best known for establishing the Georgia colony and the city of Savannah, James Edward Oglethorpe was also the founder of Augusta. An imposing statue, on the Augusta Common, celebrates his association with the city and depicts him in civilian clothing around the time of the city’s founding. It was created by the noted husband and wife artistic team of Jeffrey H. and Anna Koh Varilla and dedicated on 6 February 2003. It is one of only two life-size tributes to General Oglethorpe in the state, the other being Daniel Chester French’s iconic 1910 Savannah statue, which depicts Oglethorpe in a British general’s uniform.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

A blood donation this week can earn free movie tickets

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the temperature goes up during the summer, blood collections go down. To prevent a potential local blood shortage, Shepeard Community Blood Center is offering free Regal movie tickets this week for anyone who donates at a Shepeard mobile drive or at its Augusta, Evans and Aiken locations.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Big Numbers For Downtown Augusta Protest

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Over four hundred people gathered in downtown Augusta to march for human rights and abortions. The march started at the corner of 12th and Broad Street and looped around to Augusta Common. People were passionate enough even though the temperature heated up. “My rights were taken...
AUGUSTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy