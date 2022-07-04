ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

3-Star 2023 WR Chris Culliver Commits To UNC

By Andrew Jones • TarHeelIllustrated
Scarlet Nation
 2 days ago

Chris Culliver, a 3-star class of 2023 wide receiver who attends Maiden (NC) High School has announced he will play football at North Carolina. At 6-foot-2 and 180 pounds, Culliver has been to...

northcarolina.rivals.com

Notable UNC target in 2024 class transferring to Prolific Prep

Not only is it in the middle of a key month for recruiting, it’s also a time where multiple prospects look to announce their moves to different high schools and prep schools. One of those prospects is a key UNC basketball target in the class of 2024. Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil announced this week that he would be transferring to Prolific Prep (Ca.) for this upcoming year. McNeil doesn’t hold an offer from North Carolina but has already visited Chapel Hill and has had regular communication with head coach Hubert Davis in recent weeks. McNeil previously dished on his visit to UNC...
UNC football’s 2023 class moves into the top 20 after big week

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are reaping the rewards of a big week recruiting-wise for the team. In the past eight days, UNC has added several big recruits in the 2023 class, backed by Monday’s commitment from four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver. Of the eight prospects that have committed since June 26th, three of them are four-star prospects. And that helped UNC improved its overall class ranking going from No. 43 just a few weeks ago to No. 18 in the 247Sports updated rankings. A huge jump for the program. UNC is also No. 4 in the ACC rankings behind...
UNC football lands four-star wide receiver in 2023 class

The good news just keeps coming in for Mack Brown and the UNC football program. After adding several players to their 2023 class last week, the Tar Heels have added another recruit. Four-star wide receiver Chris Culliver announced on Monday that he is committing to North Carolina, becoming the latest player to join that 2023 “Jordan” class for the program. Culliver made his announcement on Monday night, picking the Tar Heels over 18 total offers and a top 7 list he announced last month. Culliver was down to UNC, Virginia Tech, NC State, Ohio State, Appalachian State, Maryland and Florida State. But...
