‘Firecracker’ born at Jacksonville hospital

Fourth of July baby Micah was born 7/4/22 (Credit: HCA Florida Memorial Hospital)

Jacksonville, Fla. — One Jacksonville family has an extra reason to celebrate this Fourth of July.

Their baby boy, Micah, was born at HCA Florida Memorial Hospital Women’s Center.

He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces.

The hospital says the mother and her “little firecracker” are both happy and healthy.

