ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Beloit, IL

Fire destroys South Beloit house

By By Clint Wolf Adams Publishing Group
GazetteXtra
GazetteXtra
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DO6l2_0gUgsWdl00

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.

About a dozen firefighting units from fire departments in Illinois and Wisconsin responded to a fire that destroyed a house Saturday at the corner of Bryden and Wynmere drives.

The fire was reported around 4:07 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bryden Drive. The fire was under control by around 5 p.m., according to South Beloit firefighter Scott Varney, who was on the scene. The two-story house appeared gutted by fire, and two vehicles in what was left of the garage portion of the house appeared destroyed.

No residents were in the house when fire units arrived. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Firefighting units from South Beloit, city of Beloit, town of Beloit, Janesville, Rockford, Cherry Valley and North Park fire departments responded to the mutual aid box alarm system.

The fire remains under investigation. No cause of the fire has yet been determined.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nbc15.com

Lightning strike drives 5 from their Beloit home

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - Five people, including two children, were driven from their Beloit home when a lightning strike during the overnight storms set it on fire, the American Red Cross reported. The bolt of lightning hit the house, which is in the 400 block of Portland Ave., around midnight...
BELOIT, WI
MyStateline.com

Dogs rescued from Rockford fire

Several pets were rescued during a late night fire in Rockford. All guests safely depart Brookfield Zoo following …. Toddler found at Highland Park scene orphaned in …. The lethal impact of strangulation in the Rockford …. Four Rockford businesses robbed in less than an hour. Rockford man charged for...
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cherry Valley, IL
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
South Beloit, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Janesville, IL
City
South Beloit, IL
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
State
Illinois State
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Accidents
City
Janesville, WI
Beloit, WI
Cars
Local
Illinois Accidents
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Illinois Cars
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Suspects Stealing Hay Bales in Winnebago County

The first time in over 40 years of our family hay baling business we had some of our hay stolen from a field near 35TH street and Linden Rd in Rockford. Believe it was stolen in the last week. They were 5 x 6 bales of grass with some alfalfa with over the edge green bale wrap, if someone saw some bales hauled in that area in the last couple weeks and can tell us what the trucks looked like, or what day it was, we would really appreciate the information so we can forward info to police department. Perhaps you took delivery of some hay of this type that is a little different from what you usually get from someone, please let us know.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mutual Aid#Accident
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver tops 100 mph on Madison Beltline, nearly hits other vehicle

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison police officer tried stopping a car seen flying down the Beltline at triple-digit speeds over the weekend, but soon broke off the chase after the fleeing driver nearly hit another vehicle, the police department reports. The officer clocked the driver going 102 mph around...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Driver suffers life-threatening injuries in Madison crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A weekend wreck on Madison’s near east side sent a driver to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, the police department reports. His SUV struck a curb early Sunday morning and rolled several times before crashing into a pole, according to the Madison Police Department. Its incident report indicates the 34-year-old was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time.
MADISON, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police break up large fight after Beloit MMA event

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Beloit Police along with “significant law enforcement” from surrounding areas broke up a large fight outside an MMA event at the Eclipse Center on Saturday and arrested two men. According to police, the “sheer number of individuals involved in the fight” required additional officers from Rock County Sheriff, Winnebago County Sheriff, […]
BELOIT, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Auto Accident Involving A Garbage Truck

Sources are reporting an auto accident. It happened earlier today in the area of 18th avenue and 4th st. Initial reports are saying a vehicle and a garbage truck have collided. Unknown on injuries. No other information is available at this time. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook.
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison man arrested after firing bullet into upstairs apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A bullet fired from one Madison apartment over the weekend ended up inside the closet of the apartment upstairs, according to a police report. The person who fired the shot was taken into custody following the incident and booked into the Dane Co. jail. The Madison Police Department report did not state why the suspect fired the bullet through his ceiling; however, the allegations against him indicate investigators believe he was intoxicated at the time.
MADISON, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Oliver, is missing in Machesney Park.

Oliver, is missing in Machesney Park. Last seen near Stralow Lane in Machesney Park. You can follow us on Twitter, Youtube, Facebook. Or you can scan this QR code with your cell phone camera!. All parties involved are innocent, until proven guilty in a court of law. We can only...
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com

The lethal impact of strangulation in the Rockford area

It is truly a matter of life or death, as one in four women will experience domestic violence in their life time. Nearly 70% will experience near deadly strangulation in those intense situations, often times with no signs that it happened.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

‘Swatting’ pranks pose danger in Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A number of fake calls trickled into the Rockford Police Department 9-1-1 center this weekend, putting law enforcement on high alert. On Saturday, July 2, around 1:26 p.m., a call came in regarding an alleged drug deal at Talcott-Page Memorial Park, 1128 Russell Ave., in Rockford. Rockford Park District Police responded to the area, but the vehicle that matched the description given to dispatchers was already seen leaving the park.
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Multiple Power Outages in Winnebago/Boone Counties

Multiple Power Outages in Winnebago/Boone Counties. According to COMED, they are working hard to restore power in the area. Severe thunderstorms rolled through our area, and knocked out power to many people. As of 1:30 am, there are approx. 30 different power outages in Winnebago County. And approx. 20 different...
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

1 dead, 10 hurt in Walworth Co. crash

TOWN OF LINN, Wis. (WMTV) - One person died and eight others were sent to the hospital Monday after a three-vehicle crash in Walworth County, according to police. Between the three vehicles, emergency crews treated 11 patients who were involved in the wreck, which happened in the town of Linn, the police department reported. Eight of them were taken via ambulance to nearby medical facilities, where one crash victim later died.
WALWORTH COUNTY, WI
GazetteXtra

GazetteXtra

Janesville, WI
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The Gazette is an award-winning newspaper located in Janesville, Wisconsin, covering Rock and Walworth counties. No one delivers local like we do.

 https://www.gazettextra.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy