Fire destroys South Beloit house

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill.

About a dozen firefighting units from fire departments in Illinois and Wisconsin responded to a fire that destroyed a house Saturday at the corner of Bryden and Wynmere drives.

The fire was reported around 4:07 p.m. in the 1500 block of Bryden Drive. The fire was under control by around 5 p.m., according to South Beloit firefighter Scott Varney, who was on the scene. The two-story house appeared gutted by fire, and two vehicles in what was left of the garage portion of the house appeared destroyed.

No residents were in the house when fire units arrived. One firefighter suffered a minor injury.

Firefighting units from South Beloit, city of Beloit, town of Beloit, Janesville, Rockford, Cherry Valley and North Park fire departments responded to the mutual aid box alarm system.

The fire remains under investigation. No cause of the fire has yet been determined.