White Sox cancel fireworks, will still play after Highland Park parade shooting

The White Sox played a baseball game against the Twins on Monday night but canceled their Fourth of July fireworks in the aftermath of a mass shooting earlier in the day that left Chicago in mourning.

Six people were dead and at least 24 injured after a gunman opened fire with a “high-powered rifle” on a holiday parade in the nearby suburb of Highland Park, Ill., police said.

“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,” the White Sox wrote in a statement published on Twitter. “The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“After consulting with Major League Baseball, tonight’s scheduled game against Minnesota will take place at 7:10 p.m. However, the postgame fireworks celebration is canceled. A moment of silence will be held before the start of tonight’s game.”

Guaranteed Rate Field is located about 30 miles from Highland Park.

A police officer reacts as he walks in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, Monday, July 4, 2022, where a mass shooting took place at a Highland Park Fourth of July parade. AP

White Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks, an Australian, spoke about gun violence before the game, saying he was “baffled” by the U.S.’ limited restrictions on buying firearms.

“I think the access to the weaponry that is being used in these things — something needs to change,” he told reporters. “Something needs to be done, something needs to happen. Because it’s way too many people losing their lives.

“It’s not only about the people that are losing their lives, it’s the families of them. It’s the tragedy that they go through as an entire community, when people are concerned about leaving the house, concerned about doing the day-to-day things of going to work or any number of these things. We really need to reflect on what’s going on. I don’t think enough is being done.”

Police believe the shooter, who remained on the loose hours later, shot from a roof after climbing up a ladder attached to a building. Authorities reportedly took a person of interest into custody.

The Cubs’ road game at the Brewers started as scheduled Monday afternoon.