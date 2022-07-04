ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Brittney Griner begs Biden not to ‘forget’ her, to get her out of Russia

By Bruce Golding
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZswQE_0gUgsIWp00
Brittney Griner appeared in court for the start of her trial in Khimki, a Moscow suburb. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

WNBA star Brittney Griner pleaded Monday with President Biden for help getting released from Russia — saying, “I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

In excerpts from a Fourth of July letter shared on social media, Griner told Biden, “I realize you are dealing with so much, but please don’t forget about me and the other American Detainees.”

“Please do all you can to bring us home,” she reportedly wrote in a hand-written message.

“I voted for the first time in 2020 and I voted for you. I believe in you.”

Griner, 31, also said that “as I sit here in a Russian prison, alone with my thoughts and without the protection of my wife, family, friends, Olympic jersey, or any accomplishments, I’m terrified I might be here forever.”

“On the 4th of July, our family normally honors the service of those who fought for our freedom, including my father who is a Vietnam War Veteran,” she wrote.

“It hurts thinking about how I usually celebrate this day because freedom means something completely different to me this year.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5dmw_0gUgsIWp00
Griner said she’s terrified she may be trapped in Russia “forever.”

The excerpts were released by a public-relations firm that said the entire letter was delivered to the White House on Monday.

Griner’s wife, Cherelle, has previously called on Biden to get her released and last month said that “it’s starting to feel like a no.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZZDs_0gUgsIWp00
In a letter, Griner begged Biden not to forget about her and the “other American Detainees.”

The 6-foot-9 center for the Phoenix Mercury was arrested at a Moscow airport on Feb. 17 — one week before Russia invaded Ukraine — on suspicion of drug smuggling for allegedly carrying two cannabis oil vape cartridges in her luggage.

On Friday, Griner appeared in court for the start of her trial in Khimki, a Moscow suburb, where the prosecution alleged that she knew the cannabis oil was illegal in Russia before she entered the country to play for a Russian team during the WNBA’s off-season.

The seven-time WNBA All-Star wore a white Jimi Hendrix T-shirt and sneakers without laces as she sat in a cage for defendants, a standard procedure in Russian courts where more than 99 percent of criminal trials end in convictions.

Griner’s trial is set to resume Thursday and she faces up to 10 years in prison if found guilty.

In a prepared statement, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said, “President Biden has been clear about the need to see all U.S. nationals who are held hostage or wrongfully detained abroad released, including Brittney Griner.”

“The U.S. government continues to work aggressively – using every available means – to bring her home,” Watson added.

Comments / 2

Related
NBC News

Brittney Griner pleads with President Biden to bring her home in handwritten letter

WNBA star Brittney Griner sent an emotional message to President Biden, asking him to bring her home from Russia. In a letter to the White House, Griner writes from a Russian prison, “I’m terrified I might be here forever.” The basketball player has been in jail for four and a half months after Russian authorities allege they found vape cartridges with cannabis oil in her luggage.July 5, 2022.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Brittney Griner pleads with Biden for help in letter from Russian jail

In a handwritten letter to President Joe Biden, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner asked the president not to forget about her and other Americans being detained in Russia. Excerpts from the letter addressed to Biden released on Monday reveal that Griner is "terrified" she will never be freed from Russian custody. The letter was given to the White House through the Phoenix Mercury player's representatives. Griner has been in Russian custody since Feb. 17 and is facing up to 10 years in prison on drug charges. It is unclear if Biden has read the letter.
POTUS
The Independent

Biden tells with Griner's wife he's working to get her home

President Joe Biden has called the wife of WNBA player Brittney Griner, who is detained in Russia, and has pledged that he is working to win her release as soon as possible, the White House said Wednesday. Biden’s conversation with Griner’s wife, Cherelle Griner, comes after Brittney Griner wrote Biden a letter on Monday. In the letter, Brittney Griner told the president she feared she would spend forever in a Russian jail. She has been detained for four months. The WNBA star is currently on trial in Russia, accused of possessing vape cartridges containing cannabis oil.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Brittney Griner
CNBC

Ukraine says Russian ship carrying Ukrainian grain detained by Turkey

Turkish customs authorities have detained a Russian cargo ship carrying grain that Ukraine says is stolen, Ukraine's ambassador to Turkey said on Sunday. Ukraine had previously asked Turkey to detain the Russian-flagged Zhibek Zholy cargo ship, according to an official and documents viewed by Reuters. Turkish customs authorities have detained...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Russia jails former US diplomat for 14 years for smuggling medical marijuana in luggage

A former US diplomat who later became a teacher has been sentenced to 14 years in a Russian penal colony after airport workers allegedly found half an ounce of marijuana in his luggage. Marc Fogel, who works at an English language school in Moscow, was detained at the Sheremeteyevo airport in Moscow in August. He has since been charged with smuggling and possession of 'large scale" of narcotics after his luggage was subject to a random search. Russian authorities claim he was using his former diplomatic status to run a drug smuggling ring into Moscow. Mr Fogel pleaded guilty...
PUBLIC SAFETY
nationalinterest.org

Combat Drone Strikes Major Russian Oil Refinery

If confirmed, this would be the latest suspected Ukrainian cross-border attack since the war began on February 24. Two Ukrainian combat drones struck a major Russian oil refinery, according to local officials. The Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia’s southwestern Rostov region stated on Wednesday that a Ukrainian drone hit a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vietnam War#Prison#American Detainees#Russian#The White House#The Phoenix Mercury
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WNBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
Country
Russia
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Incredible infrared video shows Russian soldiers fleeing as drone with thermal sights drops bombs on their comrades in 'night hunt' – as Ukraine launches Donbas counter-attack

This is the moment Russian solders fled for their lives as they were attacked by a drone armed with thermal sights and bombs on a 'night hunt'. Footage captured by the drone, in service with Ukraine's 47th Motorised Infantry Battalion, shows four soldiers escaping into the woods - apparently after hearing the drone approaching.
MILITARY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
35K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy