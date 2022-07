RACINE – A 48-year-old Racine man is facing the next four decades behind bars for allegedly stealing from his mother and brother. Dwayne Gray was charged Tuesday in Racine County Circuit Court with two felony charges of moveable theft with special facts, one misdemeanor charge of theft, and five felony charges with an additional three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping. If convicted, he faces up to 45 years in prison and/or up to $110,000 in fines.

RACINE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO