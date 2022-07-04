Subscribe today!

James “Jim” L. Jones, 75, passed away suddenly June 29, after surviving several years with complications from Agent Orange. He was born Feb. 4, 1947 in Gulfport, Mississippi and was a resident of Wadsworth for 27 years. Jim was a U.S. Army veteran serving in Vietnam and was a life member of VFW Ralph Huff Post 1062. He was a retired Teamster from Local 24. Jim never met a stranger. In earlier years he enjoyed golfing and bowling, having rolled a perfect 300 game. He also liked playing pinochle, casino trips with his wife and eating at the Golden Corral with his good friend, Dan. But most of all he enjoyed spending time with and helping family, friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by his father, William Jones and parents, Vera and Theron Nicholson; brother, Bill Jones; granddaughter, Caroline Jones and aunt, Helen O’Neil. Jim is survived by his wife of 27 years, Kris; children, Matthew (Melissa) Jones, Marianna (Scott) Bradnick, James Jones and Kaitlyn Jones; grandchildren, Laura, Andrew and Asher Jones, Holden and Marissa Bradnick; brother, Newton (Nancy) Nicholson; uncle, Lionel (Sybil) Fayard; along with numerous other relatives and friends. Jim’s funeral service will be Friday, July 8, at Noon at the Campfield Hickman Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton with Pastor Robert Webb officiating. Burial with military honors to follow at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The family will receive friends and family Thursday, July 7 from 5 to 7 p.m.

