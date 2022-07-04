ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AL

Russellville teen killed in crash

By Zach Hester
 2 days ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Russellville teenager was killed Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash near Moulton.

According to Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the deadly wreck happened around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 2.

Troopers say the driver of a 2018 Toyota Corolla struck another vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Town Creek resident. The 17-year-old killed in the crash was the passenger in the Corolla, and was not using a seatbelt when the wreck happened, according to ALEA.

The driver of the Corolla, identified as Samuel Matias-Francisco, 20, of Russellville, another juvenile, and the driver of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officials say the crash happened on Alabama Highway 24, west of Moulton.

