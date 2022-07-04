ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

LOOK: Inside Little Man Ice Cream for the sweet holiday rush

denverite.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifteen years ago, Paul Tamburello organized a Fourth of July parade through Denver’s Highland neighborhood. A year later, he opened the iconic location of his Little Man Ice Cream company on 16th Street. Both have become Independence Day traditions. This year, kids flooded streets on their way to sticky, cold treats....

denverite.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
97.3 KBCO

Denver Fried Chicken Joint Named One Of The Best In The U.S.

Fried chicken is so popular in America, that there are restaurants and eateries dedicated to serving this Southern comfort food. Not all chicken is made equal, meaning there are plenty of ways chefs and cooks can approach this delicious dish. Eater got curious about the best fried chicken in the...
DENVER, CO
97.3 KBCO

This Is The Best Hot Dog Joint In Colorado

If you go to a cookout, chances are you're going to spot hot dogs on the grill. When Americans aren't chowing down on hot dogs at events or at home, they're heading to restaurants to see how they approach this classic American bite. What's great about hot dogs is that you can also load them with all kinds of goodies, like cheese, bacon, onions, and even other proteins.
DENVER, CO
9News

Little Man Ice Cream opens new Denver location

DENVER — Little Man Ice Cream has opened the doors at its newest location. The ice cream shop held a grand opening Monday at Denver's Kent Place shopping center at Hampden Avenue and South University Boulevard. At 3455 South University Boulevard, Little Man Ice Cream's eighth location was previously...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Urban Sanctuary Lands a Permanent Home in Five Points

Urban Sanctuary, a yoga and reiki studio focused on access and healing, has landed a permanent home in Five Points after business owner Ali Duncan finally managed to purchase the building at 2745 Welton Street where it's operated for six years. According to Duncan, a former Fort Collins police officer...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
City
Rush, CO
Denver, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
Denver, CO
Restaurants
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Food & Drinks
Local
Colorado Restaurants
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
secretdenver.com

There’s A New Food Hall Opening Up In Arvada This Month With 9 Unique Eateries

Just in time for summer, a brand new food hall is headed to Arvada. Freedom Street Social is a brand new indoor food hall that boasts 9 unique eateries (including a coffee shop and full bar). Carefully planned to include breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night bites and drinks, Freedom Street Social will be your new weekend hot spot.
ARVADA, CO
9NEWS

9 wildflower hikes that are 45 minutes or less from Denver

DENVER — Wildflower season is underway and the flowers are looking especially vibrant across Colorado. Sometimes life gets in the way of making the drive into Colorado's high country. Luckily, there are plenty of places to enjoy the summer season within a few minutes of Denver. Some of these...
DENVER, CO
Westword

Welton Street Cafe Is Once Again Searching for a New Temporary Space

Welton Street Cafe is in search of another temporary home as it awaits the start of construction on its new restaurant space at 2883 Welton Street — the space is leased, but needs a full kitchen, bar and dining room buildout. The restaurant has been operating as a takeout-only kitchen at 2258 California Street for a few weeks, but will close the kitchen there on July 30.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Food Stall Info#Holiday Rush#Ice Cream Cone#Sugar#Food Drink#Restaurant Info#Little Man Ice Cream#University Boulevard
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Latest Amusement Park in Colorado, Bounce Empire Begins Construction

Bounce Empire is the newest amusement park in Colorado featuring an epic theme park with over 50 inflatable attractions for all ages, a restaurant, and sports bar. LAFAYETTE, Colo., July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bounce Empire announces the start of construction on its flagship facility in Lafayette, Colorado. The largest inflatable amusement park in the United States will include over 50 inflatable attractions. "The Alcatraz", a slide over 26 feet in height, sends the rider down at over 35 miles per hour. "We are really changing the way the world sees inflatables," says Luke Hay-Arthur, Operations Manager. "Inflatables have always been an attraction for kids under 7, but it's finally time to show how far the technology has come." There will be fun games for all ages, including mini-golf, inflatable soccer darts, and Viking ax throws. Or take a run at one of the largest inflatable obstacle courses in the country. "The Ultimate Wild One" Is 200 feet of inflated obstacle fun. Guests will be able to test their speed and endurance to make it through faster than their opponent. Bounce Empire is taking on the classic arcade industry with its active experiences. "We live in front of screens all day," says Luke, "The last thing we need to do is play on another screen on our nights out." While providing an exhilarating experience, the inflatable attractions are also much safer than many other indoor theme parks. The soft surfaces ensure hours of active fun for all ages. The industry is extremely proactive in ensuring high quality and safety standards as the inflatable technology blooms.
LAFAYETTE, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Go for the Freshest Seafood in Denver

Living in a landlocked state like Colorado usually means seafood is firmly off the table. To spite this notion, world-class chefs in Denver have found a way to serve the freshest seafood in establishments all across the city. From fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints, seafood restaurants litter the Mile-High City....
DENVER, CO
restaurantclicks.com

Denver Indian Restaurants You Need to Try

Do you want to find the best Indian restaurants in Denver? Look no further because I’ve compiled a list of the top Indian restaurants in the area. No matter what part of Denver you’re staying in, there’s an Indian restaurant for you. Dine at chic restaurants with modern twists, or visit a family-owned spot with traditional recipes.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Denver

Expect thunderstorms on Wednesday with small hail possible

Unusually cloudy and humid conditions will dominate the weather across most of Colorado on Wednesday. All the moisture in the air will fuel showers and thunderstorms by early afternoon. For Denver and the Front Range, the chance for rain between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. is at least 60%. Some of the rain will be heavy at times and a few thunderstorms may produce small hail and gusty outflow winds. The odds of any hail or wind being large enough or strong enough to cause damage is small.Locations east of the urban corridor have a somewhat higher chance for thunderstorms...
DENVER, CO
Brittany Anas

Trains between DIA concourses shut down, delay passengers at airport

The trains at DIA temporarily went out of service Tuesday morning, causing a bottleneck in the terminal.Denver International Airport. (Denver, Colo) The trains at Denver International Airport temporarily went out of service Tuesday morning, causing backups in the Jeppesen terminals as travelers couldn’t access their gates on a busy travel day.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

Heat dome to boost Colorado temps to triple digits

Look to the sky, and you'll see a heat dome descending on Colorado this week. Well, you won't actually see it. But it's coming, the National Weather Service says. What to know: A heat dome, or an expansive area of high pressure, is forecast to develop and stay put over parts of the Mountain West and Plains during the second half of the week, Axios' resident weather expert Andrew Freedman reports.
COLORADO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy