SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - After another cloudy start to the day, we’re starting to see the sun break out once again around Mid-Michigan. Although we’ll have a few more rounds of clouds coming through Mid-Michigan as we enter the second half of the workweek, our threat for rain remains very low through Sunday. It wouldn’t be completely shocking to see a few areas added to drought stage, or more added to the abnormally dry category by the time the next Drought Monitor comes out Thursday morning.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO