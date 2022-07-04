ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Gunman fatally shoots 2, wounds 3 Texas cops, takes own life

By The Associated Press
KTRE
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHALTOM CITY, Texas (AP) - A gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life at a home in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, police said Sunday. Wounds suffered by the four survivors were not life-threatening, police said. The incident happened about...

www.ktre.com

