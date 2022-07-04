Three-alarm fire breaks out in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze in Somerville.

The fire broke out at 1241 Broadway in the Teele Square neighborhood of the city, according to a Facebook post from the firefighters’ union.

The union said responding firefighters were met with heavy flames. Video from the scene showed fire shooting out of the second floor.

Fire crews from Arlington, Cambridge, Medford and Boston responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control Monday evening. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

