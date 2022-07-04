ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Three-alarm fire breaks out in Somerville

By Alexander Newman, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qIfcr_0gUgpE6Y00

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Firefighters responded to a three-alarm blaze in Somerville.

The fire broke out at 1241 Broadway in the Teele Square neighborhood of the city, according to a Facebook post from the firefighters’ union.

The union said responding firefighters were met with heavy flames. Video from the scene showed fire shooting out of the second floor.

Fire crews from Arlington, Cambridge, Medford and Boston responded to the scene.

The fire was brought under control Monday evening. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Resident and firefighter injured following a triple-decker fire in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A firefighter and resident were injured in a two-alarm apartment fire in Cambridge overnight. Firefighters responded to heavy flames shooting out of an apartment building on River Street just after midnight. Crews had to rescue one resident from the third floor using a ladder. The resident and firefighter were taken to the hospital for injuries sustained during the rescue.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Man injured in North Andover fireworks incident identified

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man injured while handling fireworks in North Andover ahead of the town’s July Fourth show has been identified by several fire departments as Walter “Wally” Shaw, a firefighter and licensed pyrotechnician from Townsend. According to a GoFundMe page set up to...
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cambridge, MA
Government
City
Arlington, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Somerville, MA
Somerville, MA
Government
City
Cambridge, MA
City
Medford, MA
City
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman attacked by coyote in parking lot of restaurant on North Shore

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Police are investigating after a woman said she was attacked by a coyote in the parking lot of a restaurant on the North Shore over the weekend. The woman, a native of Texas who was in town visiting a friend, was walking out of the Bertucci’s at 450 Paradise Road in Swampscott around 10 p.m. Saturday when a coyote approached her, according to the Swampscott Police Department.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge Engines#Follow Boston 25 News#Cox Media Group
nbcboston.com

Firefighter Injured in Fourth of July Blaze at Somerville Home

A large fire broke out on the Fourth of July at a home in Somerville, Massachusetts, leaving one firefighter injured. Crews from several nearby fire departments, including Cambridge and Medford, were called to help the Somerville Fire Department battle the flames Monday evening at 1241 Broadway Street. Somerville Assistant Fire...
SOMERVILLE, MA
NECN

Dracut House Fire Likely Caused By Sparklers Thrown in Trash After July 4th BBQ

Sparklers are believed to have caused a fire that seriously damaged a home overnight in Dracut, Massachusetts, and displaced nine people, state fire officials said. Firefighters were called for heavy fire and smoke coming out of an Arlington Street home around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The blaze burned through the back of the single-family wood-framed home and spread to the second floor.
DRACUT, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
nbcboston.com

Two Coyote Attacks Reported Weeks Apart in Swampscott, Mass.

Coyotes have attacked people in at least two recent incidents in Swampscott, Massachusetts and both victims said the animals approached them in busy commercial areas. Kathy Ellis and her sister had just finished up eating dinner at Bertucci’s over the weekend and were just about to get into their car when Ellis felt something at her leg.
SWAMPSCOTT, MA
97X

Police Looking For The Portsmouth Public Pool Pooper

Hundreds of people looking to take an Independence Day dip in the pool at their local city pool were disappointed to find out that the pool would not be open for America's Birthday. The city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire announced the pool was closed due to "apparent acts of vandalism"...
PORTSMOUTH, NH
97.5 WOKQ

Newburyport, MA, Musician Bahama Bob Found in Merrimack River

The man found in the Merrimack River Tuesday morning was identified by Newburyport Police as Robert Urzi, a musician better known as "Bahama Bob." The body of the 71-year-old was spotted between Deer Island and the Route 95 Whittier Bridge by a passerby. Newburyport Police, Massachusetts State Police, and the U.S. Coast Guard, along with the Newburyport Harbormaster, worked to recover his body.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
106K+
Followers
114K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy